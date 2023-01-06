Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4%)

MEET 20-84 (23.8%)

LEE'S LOCK Knocker Down in the eighth

BEST BET Tejano Twist in the ninth

LONG SHOT Big N Broadway in the first

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

BIG ON BROADWAY** has not raced since March, but she finished second at a higher class level following a similar layoff in 2022. CRYSTAL CRESCENT was beaten only one length as a solid favorite last time out at Woodbine, and she is half of a strong entry with CARPE HORSESHOE, who has been working fast and often since arriving from Canada.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Big On BroadwayJordanMartin5-1

1 Carpe HorseshoeCastilloMcKnight8-5

1a Crystal CrescentCamachoMcKnight8-5

7 JodeanTorresBroberg5-2

3 Guest in My HeartCabreraGarcia6-1

8 Essential BellaBaileyMcBride8-1

2 Jeri DawnArrietaMartin12-1

4 G Money LivHiraldoJensen20-1

6 Torch of HonorBorelBorel20-1

2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $15,000

KOSELIO*** finished third in two sprint races against maiden allowance rivals, and he is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden ranks and back at a preferred distance following a useful route effort. SHAKEDOWN STREET is dropping a level following an improved fourth-place finish, and he may appreciate getting a fast track. PIKACHU added blinkers and responded with a competitive second-place finish, and he gets in light with an apprentice rider aboard.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 KoselioTalamoCox7-5

3 Shakedown StreetCastilloSchultz7-2

5 PikachuMedellinMilligan5-1

7 Little FrappucinoTorresBroberg6-1

1a Drag MalibuCabreraSmith8-1

1 Joe BillCabreraSmith8-1

6 Shotgun UpQuinonezPetalino8-1

2 Krusin RocketDe La CruzMartin15-1

4 Tequila RevolutionBaileyMason20-1

3 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $10,000

RICHNESS** won two of three races last winter at Oaklawn, and she appears to be working well for a trainer who brings runners back fit and ready. TRULY A ROCKET has competed well in open races this winter at Delta Downs, and she was a two-time winner last season at Oaklawn. FIVE QUEENS was beaten two lengths in a starter allowance last month at Turfway, and the late-running mare defeated a stronger field last May at Oaklawn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 RichnessBaileySwearingen2-1

10 Truly a RocketMedellinAltamirano6-1

5 Five QueensBowenMcBride8-1

6 Hale's AngelCastilloVillafranco9-2

2 TailorbeswiftTorresBroberg5-1

3 Proud VictoriaCabreraMilligan10-1

1 Courtney FayMojicaDurham12-1

4 FlowersforshantellDe La CruzMcBride15-1

7 Tiger BaitRodriguezRosin12-1

9 Wicked StreetBorelHornsby20-1

4 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

COLOR FIELD*** has earned the field's two fastest Beyer figures while competing in maiden allowance races, and he had a sharp local work for winning connections. FUNNY UNCLE was forwardly placed in a fourth-place finish at Churchill, and he is dropping in price and is treated with Lasix for the first time. STORM APPROACHING showed early speed before tiring in a race dominated by late running types, and moving from a wet to a fast track may move him up.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Color FieldBejarano8-5

6 Funny UncleCourtVance2-1

9 Storm ApproachingDe La CruzAnderson8-1

10 G T Five HundredWalesMason6-1

8 Uptown SocialGonzalezBarkley15-1

3 SparkinBaileyCates15-1

2 Floor ItSaezCline20-1

1 Blame ItJordanMartin20-1

7 Malorie's Big BoyQuinonezMorse20-1

4 Small SailorCabreraGarcia30-1

5 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

ROCK N JUNE BUG** weakened over a sloppy track after contesting the pace against better at Churchill, and the six-time winner is a front-running threat at the lowest price of his career. TRUMPENCE earned a strong Beyer figure when easily defeating a similar field two races back at Remington, and he is racing for leading trainer Robertino Diodoro for the first time. DRENA'S STAR has been a beaten favorite in three consecutive races, but he has a strong local record and may hold a class advantage at this lower claiming price.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Rock N June BugCabreraOrtiz3-1

2 TrumpenceTorresDiodoro7-2

10 Drena's StarACourtDuncan9-2

1 AnalyzerArrietaMcKnight5-1

11 Shanghai PointRodriguezRosin8-1

8 Crimson ZipMojicaBroberg12-1

4 North SideBowenBroberg15-1

12 Even ThunderHiraldoMoysey15-1

9 Pop's BiscuitCastilloVillafranco15-1

7 ReleasedSantanaDiodoro15-1

5 Cool RunningsCourtVance20-1

3 Sahm TequilaZimmermanLitfin30-1

6 Purse $104,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

MISTER MMMMM** was beaten only a neck in a third-level allowance race at Remington, and he sports two strong recent works at Fair Grounds for new and winning trainer Wayne Catalano. CONGRESSMAN won a fast and key maiden race last May at Churchill, and he is an obvious threat if ready to fire in his 2023 debut. CLASSIC MOMENT was caught inside the final furlong in a one-turn mile at Churchill, and the stake-placed colt may prove more effective at shorter sprint distances.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Mister MmmmmCabreraCatalano9-2

7 CongressmanGerouxBrisset5-2

5 Classic MomentSantanaAsmussen3-1

1 MumayazArrietaPeitz6-1

6 Peaceful StreetMojicaDiodoro5-1

2 Tapit's SpiritBejaranoShirer12-1

4 Mr. ThunderstruckGonzalezVon Hemel15-1

8 UltimateJordanMartin15-1

3 Don't ForgetTorresShorter20-1

7 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

PRINCE OF ROSES** raced too close to a fast pace in a deceptively good fourth-place route finish, and cutting back to a sprint distance should work in his favor. CAMBIASO finished second and in front of the top selection when taking advantage of a fast pace, and the effort did produce the fastest Beyer figure in the field. BRILLIANT COLORS had a competitive sprint effort Nov. 17 at Churchill, and he is back on Lasix following three races without in Kentucky.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Prince of RosesGarciaGarcia2-1

8 CambiasoCastilloGarcia5-2

6 Brilliant ColorsAsmussenAsmussen4-1

1 Moon ConnectionBazeLitfin5-1

3 Six WhipsGonzalezMoysey12-1

2 Texas RedHiraldoBarkley20-1

9 Santino's FantasyJordanShorter15-1

7 ThinkingndrinkingCabreraMartin20-1

10 Lima ZuluTorresStidham20-1

4 Bolt AboveArrietaContreras20-1

8 Purse $104,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

KNOCKER DOWN**** easily defeated an exceptional sprinter (Strobe) just two races back at Churchill, and he has trained exceptionally well since a narrow loss in a $250,000 stake. TORONTOTORO has won five of seven dirt sprints since moved to the barn of trainer Paul McEntee while earning Beyer figures that make him a danger from off the pace. VULCAN lost a three-length lead inside the final furlong in a photo-finish loss Dec.18, and he may have needed the race following a six-month vacation.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Knocker DownGerouxCox4-5

3 TorontotoroBejaranoMcEntee4-1

1 VulcanArrietaContreras5-1

4 Golden HornetBazeRivelli8-1

5 TizhotndustyTorresDiodoro10-1

6 IgnitisGarciaLukas20-1

2 EmperadorJuarezHiles20-1

7 Sparty SenseCastillo30-1

8 Diamond CityHiraldoMoysey30-1

9 Purse $107,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, optional claiming

TEJANO TWIST*** has finished full of run in consecutive sprint victories, and the recent stake winner is consistently good in six-furlong races. NOBODY LISTENS ships from Indiana on the heels of a nine-length allowance victory, and the restricted stake winner owns competitive Beyer figures. KAVOD set a contested pace when second best in the Ring the Bell last month at Oaklawn, and he may appreciate moving from a wet to fast surface.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Tejano TwistArrietaHartman5-2

2 Nobody ListensRamosEggleston3-1

4 KavodCabreraHartman4-1

1 Tut's RevengeJuarezStuart8-1

3 Seven Nation ArmyBejaranoMoquett8-1

10 ChattalotCastilloAsmussen10-1

6 He'smyhoneybadgerTorresSharp10-1

9 Canadian PrideMojicaDiodoro20-1

8 LykanWalesMason20-1

5 Chief RonHiraldoMoysey20-1