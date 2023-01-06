Sanders taps U.S. Attorney spokeswoman Allison Bragg as state's inspector general

Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Friday her intention to select Allison Bragg, a federal prosecutor, as the state's Inspector General.

Sanders pointed to Bragg's "record of success and leadership" as among her reasons for nominating Bragg to head the Department of Inspector General.

“Allison Bragg shares my vision to promote efficiency by tackling waste, fraud, and abuse at every level of government, making her the ideal choice to be the next inspector general for our state,” Sanders said in a news release.

Bragg is a spokeswoman and the white collar coordinator for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Arkansas. She has served 10 years as an assistant U.S. attorney. During that time, she prosecuted cases involving white collar crime, public corruption, child exploitation, human trafficking and violent crime, officials said in the release.

She is also a member of the National Association of Assistant United States Attorneys and has served as the organization's vice president. A lifelong Arkansan, Bragg grew up in Lee County and graduated cum laude from the University of Arkansas. She also obtained a law degree and a master's degree in agricultural law from the university.

“I am honored to be joining the Sanders administration as inspector general,” Bragg said. “Governor-elect Sanders has the right, bold vision to take Arkansas to the next level, and together we will work to ensure that we accomplish it with effectiveness, integrity, and honor.”

Bragg will replace Elizabeth Thomas Smith, who was appointed head of the department by outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Arkansas has 15 executive branch departments headed by secretaries. Bragg is the 14th secretary nomination announced by Sanders. The governor-elect has not announced who she plans to appoint as secretary of the Department of Health.