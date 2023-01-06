Sanders will retain Bassett as state’s Labor and Licensing secretary





Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday she will reappoint Daryl Bassett as secretary of the Department of Labor and Licensing.

"Arkansas workers deserve a secretary of labor and licensing who always puts their interests first, which is what Secretary Bassett has done," Sanders said in a news release.

Sanders said she was pleased Bassett had agreed to stay on as head of the department and that he would help her "pursue bold reforms to ease burdensome regulations."

Outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed Bassett as secretary of the department in 2019.

The Department of Labor and Licensing enforces Arkansas' labor, wage and workplace regulations. The agency also issues licenses for architects, barbers, electricians and other professionals.

Previously, Bassett served as director of the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services from 2015 to 2019 and director of business and commercial services for the Arkansas secretary of state, according to the release.

"I am honored to continue serving the men and women of Arkansas and to join the governor-elect's administration," Bassett said in the release. "Our workers are the best in the country, and I look forward to continuing to be one of their strongest advocates across the state."

Former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders' father, appointed Bassett to the Arkansas Public Service Commission. Bassett also served as Huckabee's chief economic development adviser.

Bassett is a past president of the Southeast Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and a past chairman of the Federal Communications Commission Diversity Committee. He has served as a member of the Financial Research Institute for the Columbia College of Business board of directors at the University of Missouri-Columbia, according to the release.

Before joining state government, Bassett worked as an investment banker with Merrill Lynch. He received his bachelor's degree from Harding University in Searcy.

Bassett's salary has yet to be determined, said Sanders spokesman Judd Deere. His current salary is $171,127.22, according to state records.

John Huckabee, Sanders' brother, is listed as a media specialist with the Department of Labor and Licensing on the Arkansas transparency website. His annual salary is listed as $48,749.17.

Sanders has announced she plans to keep two other Hutchinson secretaries in their current position. Wes Ward will stay on as the secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Larry Walther will remain secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration.

Maj. Gen. Kendall Penn, outgoing Arkansas National Guard adjutant general, also will stay under Sanders but as the secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Three other current department secretaries will work in other jobs in state government.

Current Department of Human Services Secretary Mark White will serve as the department's chief of staff. Sanders has announced she intends to nominate Kristi Putnam, a former deputy secretary of Kentucky's Cabinet for Health and Family Service, as secretary of the Department of Human Services.

Current Department of Public Safety Secretary A.J. Gary will continue as director of the Division of Emergency Management. Sanders has announced she plans to nominate Arkansas State Police Capt. Mike Hagar as secretary of the Department of Public Safety and director of the Arkansas State Police.

Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin confirmed Thursday that current Department of Energy and Environment Secretary Becky Keogh will join the Department of Finance and Administration to coordinate federal infrastructure funding projects.

"She will work with local, state and federal agencies to maximize the impact of each dollar the state receives," Hardin said in a written statement. "The salary and position details are being finalized. We anticipate her work will begin as soon as next week.

Sanders has announced she plans to nominate Shane Khoury as secretary of the Department of Energy and Environment to replace Keogh. Khoury is currently chief counsel at the department.

Arkansas has 15 executive branch departments headed by secretary. Following Bassett's nomination, Sanders had yet to announce the appointments for the Department of Health and the Inspector General.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.





