School officials gain author’s insight

As Arkansas tries to improve reading education in grades kindergarten through 12, school officials from Pine Bluff and surrounding areas gathered this week to gain insight from a bestselling author and education consultant on how to bridge the gaps among social classes so all students can reach their maximum potential.

"Resources stabilize an environment," said Ruby K. Payne, Ph.D., founder of training and publishing company aha! Process, based in Corpus Christi, Texas. "The less safety and belonging you have, the fewer the resources you have, the more difficult it is to learn. We talk about, how do you stabilize resources and basically, then, how do you provide the tools?

"When you survive an environment, the rules for survival are different from when they are unstable to when they are stable. We talk about how you transition."

The resources aren't limited to wealth, but have more to do with important personal qualities, as Payne outlined in "Research-Based Strategies: Narrowing the Achievement Gap for Under-Resourced Students," which she co-wrote with Bethanie H. Tucker, Ed.D. Payne spoke with local school officials Wednesday and Thursday during the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative's Literacy Convention at the agency's Pine Bluff headquarters.

Cathi Swan, the cooperative's director who has studied Payne's work over the years, pointed out the financial, emotional, mental, spiritual and physical qualities some children may lack as they attend school.

"Students without the necessary resources to come to school communicate in a different way sometimes, have a different background, and things we try to say to them or get them to do aren't making sense to them," Swan said. "This training is on strategies to try to teach students how to interact and be successful in a school environment, which may be different than their home environment."

It's a goal officials in local school districts are working to reach. Across Arkansas, 38.44% of students in all grade levels are college, career and community-ready or exceeding standards in reading, 23.64% are close and 37.92% need support, according to data from the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Lessons that Payne taught the past two days reinforced what Pine Bluff School District assistant superintendent Phillip Carlock has learned in his educational career.

"In education, we can't forget that it's multi-faceted," he said. "The learners have a variety of backgrounds that have to be considered. Specifically with the Pine Bluff School District, since we have so many kids who are in poverty, their learning is different, their speech is different, and all those things have to be considered. That's not to say we're lowering standards to teach them, but we have a better understanding of what tools need to be at the table for them to understand what they're learning. That's helped me out a lot."

Payne and school leaders stress that learning doesn't begin when a child first enrolls in school but from the time one is born.

"The thing of it is, during your first two years of your life, all your development is on your left side of the brain, which is movement and feelings, and the way your brain develops is in your interaction with people," Payne said. "So, social interaction is called serve-and-return. When I babble, do you pay attention to me or not? That builds synapses in the brain, and those synapses then help you do memory and learning, emotional control, etc. If we don't get that young, then it becomes difficult."

One solution to early success Swan suggested is getting books in the hands of children. The educators discussed strategies of teaching reading in school under the science of reading, which Swan said is mandated by the state legislature.

How much is said to children in the first year of life and how important that timeframe is to their sensory and learning are key to their development in reading, White Hall School District Superintendent Gary Williams said.

"We still have kids who are not at grade level, but kids and families and our staff, we come together and sometimes we come from different backgrounds and different understandings," Williams said. "Particularly with Dr. Payne, she's bringing to our attention a lot of information to help us really understand what challenges are out there for our kids and help us understand who we are. We're having to reflect on who we are as a person and an educator or what our backgrounds are so we maybe can overcome that, so when we look at a student who may not have the same background, we have a better set of eyes to look at that student and understand what that student needs."

Local school officials don't just consider the impact of poverty on a student's education, but also how to bridge gaps among those from poverty, middle-class and affluent populations, according to Watson Chapel School District assistant superintendent LaDonna Spain.

"It's practical use of what we see as abstract," Spain said. "It's not just remaining there with the abstract mindset, but we're moving into practical use of the strategies, and we're able to see how can coach our staff on all the different levels with the different systems, including the internal communities and external communities, on how we can move forward."

Spain's school district unveiled plans of a reading bus that would serve as a mobile library within the past year.

The Stuttgart School District reached out to motivational speaker Dr. Kevin Elko, who has consulted college and professional football teams as well as large corporations on how to utilize laser-focus in their team approach toward success. Payne's teaching brought to light what each social class expects from the district in reading achievement, Superintendent Jeff McKinney said.

"What I've gotten out of the last two days validates what we have done over the first semester, where our focus is with literacy and moving forward," he said. "Dr. Payne's talking about poverty, but also talking about each one of the classes of socioeconomics that we have in Stuttgart, and we struggle to meet expectations based off of there.

Research shows if a child doesn't have the necessary resources for learning, their literacy can be delayed and it can be more difficult to get them on the right level of reading, Swan said.

"Sometimes the hardest-to-reach students are the ones that come to us under-resourced in those areas," she added. "We do whatever we can to make sure they have those resources in their family, that they can make up anything they may not have been able to get and they have the strategies to be successful in literacy because it starts from the time they are conceived, and their brain starts forming."

Parents can also play a role in a child's reading development.

"The research of the highest correlate to how a kid performs on the SAT is how much a parent reads to the kid," Payne said.

But what about a weekly chapter test?

"Exactly. Same thing," she said.