Shooting at Spa City home leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man is dead and another injured after a shooting early Saturday at the injured man's residence on Arkridge Circle, according to a Garland County sheriff's office news release issued Tuesday afternoon and property tax records.

Roger Singleton, 56, of Hot Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured man, identified as Dean Agus, 48, was transported to a hospital with "what appeared to be injuries from a gunshot," the release said.

A 911 call was received at the Garland County Communication Center at around 7:44 a.m. Saturday regarding a shooting at 742 Arkridge Circle. Sheriff's deputies, LifeNet Emergency Medical Services and the Lake Hamilton Fire Department responded.

Deputies located Agus at the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and LifeNet medics began treating him. He was taken to a local hospital for additional treatment of his injuries.

Property tax records on the Garland County assessor's website list the Arkridge Circle address as Agus' residence.

Deputies checked the residence and located Singleton in the kitchen. The release notes Singleton was found to be unresponsive and "had evidence of injuries sustained from gunshots as well."

The Garland County coroner was notified, arrived at the scene and later pronounced Singleton dead.

"All witnesses were transported to the Garland County Criminal Investigations Division for questioning and the case is still considered to be under investigation," Deputy Courtney Kizer, the sheriff's office's public information officer, said in the release.