Sources: Bowman not expected back on Arkansas staff

FAYETTEVILLE — First-year University of Arkansas cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman is not expected to roll onto Coach Sam Pittman’s Year 4 staff, sources told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Bowman’s expected departure was first reported by FootballScoop.com, which wrote that Bowman is exploring other coaching options.

A former member of the American Football Coaches Association’s “35 under 35” list, Bowman came to the Razorbacks from Marshall University.

Bowman, who was defensive backs coach at Arkansas-Monticello in 2016, had a previous working relationship with former Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom during their days in Memphis.

Odom departed last month to take the head coaching job at UNLV, and Pittman has since hired Travis Williams and Marcus Woodson as co-defensive coordinators. Williams has a background as linebackers coach and Woodson has handled defensive backs.

If Bowman is not retained he would be the fourth Arkansas assistant coach not returning in 2023.

Odom, tight ends coach Dowell Loggains and linebackers coach Michael Scherer have all left to accept bigger roles elsewhere. Loggains is now offensive coordinator for South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer and Scherer joined Odom’s UNLV staff as defensive coordinator.

Bowman is working on a one-year deal for $350,000 that runs through Feb. 28.

The Razorbacks wrapped up a 7-6 season with a 55-53 win over Kansas in triple overtime at the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28. Pittman will carry a 19-17 record into his fourth season this fall.



