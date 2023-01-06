Sections
South Alabama 63, Arkansas State 45

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:02 a.m.

SUN BELT MEN

South Alabama 63, Arkansas State 45

A 17-2 run spanning nearly nine minutes across the first and second halves Thursday night put South Alabama in full control as it routed Arkansas State at the Mitchell Center in Mobile, Ala.

The Red Wolves scored 18 points in the first half, shooting 7 of 30 from the field. Although Omar El-Sheikh and Avery Felts combined for 32 points to lead ASU (9-7, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference), the remaining seven Red Wolves who saw action combined to shoot 4 of 35 from the field and 1 of 9 on three-pointers.

Isaiah Moore led the Jaguars with 20 points in 30 minutes. South Alabama (7-8, 1-2) also got double-figure outings from Owen White (15 points) and Kevin Samuel (12) and outscored ASU 36-18 on points in the paint.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Print Headline: South Alabama 63, Arkansas State 45

