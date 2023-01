Sportsboard

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Men Conf. Over.

Southern............................... 2-0 6-9

Alabama A&M....................... 2-0 6-9

Alabama State....................... 2-0 4-11

Bethune-Cookman................ 1-0 5-9

Jackson State........................ 1-0 2-12

Grambling State.................... 1-1 8-6

Prairie View A&M.................. 1-1 5-10

Alcorn State.......................... 0-1 3-10

Florida A&M.......................... 0-1 2-10

Miss. Valley State................. 0-1 1-14

Texas Southern..................... 0-2 4-11

UAPB.................................... 0-2 4-11

Women Conf. Over.

Alabama State....................... 2-0 5-8

Alabama A&M....................... 2-0 4-8

Grambling State.................... 2-0 3-10

Jackson State........................ 1-0 4-7

Bethune-Cookman................ 1-0 2-9

Southern............................... 1-1 4-9

Prairie View A&M.................. 1-1 4-9

Alcorn State.......................... 0-1 4-8

Florida A&M.......................... 0-1 2-10

UAPB.................................... 0-2 2-10

Miss. Valley State................. 0-2 2-11

Texas Southern..................... 0-2 0-13

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

PREP BASKETBALL

Watson Chapel at Crossett (girls/boys), 5:30 p.m.; White Hall at Pine Bluff (girls/boys), 6 p.m.; Lake Village Lakeside at Dollarway (girls/boys), 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas Southern at UAPB, 3 p.m.; UAM at NW Oklahoma State (Alva), 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas Southern at UAPB, 12:30 p.m.; UAM at NW Oklahoma State (Alva), 1 p.m.

MONDAY, JAN. 9

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Prairie View A&M at UAPB, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Prairie View A&M at UAPB, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

PREP BASKETBALL

Benton at Pine Bluff (girls/boys), 6 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Stuttgart (girls/boys), 6 p.m.; Dollarway at Smackover (girls/boys), 6 p.m.; White Hall at Texarkana (girls/boys), 6 p.m.