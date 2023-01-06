FOOTBALL Sun Belt announces cross-divisional opponents

Arkansas State’s 2023 schedule was completed Thursday morning when the Sun Belt Conference announced its cross-divisional match-ups, pairing the Red Wolves with East Division members Coastal Carolina and Marshall.

ASU’s eight-game Sun Belt slate will see it travel to Marshall, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama and Troy, while hosting Coastal Carolina, Louisiana-Lafayette, Southern Mississippi and Texas State. Additionally, the Red Wolves will visit Oklahoma and Massachusetts in the nonconference portion of their season, with home games against Stony Brook and Memphis.

The Sun Belt league office said it expects to announce dates for all of its games on or before March 1.

— Mitchell Gladstone

ASUN, WAC formalize football partnership

The ASUN and Western Athletic Conferences announced the formalization of their football partnership Thursday, adopting “a basic governance structure” and naming former West Virginia Athletic Director Oliver Luck as executive director.

The new conference will officially begin play in 2023, building on the ASUN-WAC Challenge that started in 2021. The University of Central Arkansas will be joined this season by Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State and Utah Tech, with Texas-Rio Grande Valley planning to join in the fall of 2025.

— Mitchell Gladstone

MEN’S GOLF

Perico leads South America Amateur Championship

Peru native Julian Perico of the University of Arkansas fired a bogey-free, 5-under-par 67 to sit atop the leaderboard after the first day of the South America Amateur Championship at the Quito Tennis and Golf Club in Quito, Eduador.

Perico, who finished tied for seventh at last year’s championship, is tied with Chile’s Javier Santolaya. Fellow Razorbacks and Argentina natives Manuel Lozada and Segundo Oliva Pinto are also in the field. Lozada is tied for fourth after shooting a 2-under 70, and Oliva Pinto is tied for 31st at 4 over.

Perico opened the tournament with a birdie on the par-4 first hole. After a string of pars, he closed the front nine with a birdie on the par-4 ninth. Perico got to 3-under with a birdie on 11 and ended his round with birdies on the 17th and 18th holes.

Lozada also had five birdies in the opening round, including four on the back nine, but he dropped shots on holes 9, 13 and 14 and is in a seven-way tie for fourth place. Oliva Pinto had 2 bogeys, 2 doubles and 2 birdies to card a 76.

Razorback Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (Argentina) is the defending champion but is not playing this week to concentrate on next week’s Latin America Amateur Championship. Oliva Pinto was the 2022 South America Amateur runner-up.

Round two of four is today with the event wrapping up Sunday.

— Democrat-Gazette Press services