Success of Hogs' WRs catches Weaver’s attention

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ success with transfer wide receivers in 2022 is inspiring to Xavier Weaver.

Weaver, 6-1, 180 pounds, announced his transfer from South Florida on Dec. 28. He arrived in Fayetteville for an official visit on Thursday and left Friday afternoon.

Former transfer receivers Jadon Haselwood (Oklahoma) and Matt Landers (Toledo) were No. 1 and No. 2 in catches for the Razorbacks this season, and Landers led the way with 901 yards.

“It definitely shows that people got a chance,” Weaver said. “The top four are all gone, so they need a new top four here, so definitely (have) a big opportunity and big chance.”

Arkansas’ facilities made a big impression on him.

“I like the way they look,” Weaver said. “The weight room is real nice. It's one of the biggest in the country. I like the indoor facility. I like the campus. I like the coaches. It's a real good experience.”

Weaver earned second-team All-AAC honors after recording 53 catches for 718 yards and 6 touchdowns this season. It is the fifth-best season reception total and receiving yards total in program history.

As a junior, Weaver started 10 of 11 games and led the Bulls with 41 receptions for 715 yards and 2 touchdowns. Weaver’s 1,735 career receiving yards are fourth all-time at South Florida, and his 116 career receptions are sixth all-time.

Being a Florida native and not used to the cooler weather, Weaver still enjoyed his trip.

“I'm a Florida boy,” he said. “Other than that, the facilities are very nice. The campus is beautiful. I drove by it yesterday.”

He visited West Virginia before arriving in Fayetteville and was expected to leave for a visit to Oklahoma after Arkansas.

Former South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier signed with Arkansas recently and wrapped up his official visit to Fayetteville on Friday, too. While Grier signed a grant-in-aid with the Razorbacks, it is non-binding.

He said he will announce his final decision on Saturday.

“It would be cool and a blessing to come play with my former teammate again,” Weaver said.

An ESPN 3-star recruit in the 2019 class out of Orlando Christian Prep, Weaver said the trip increased Arkansas' chances with him.

“It boosted it a little bit – SEC, for sure,” Weaver said. “We will see how it's looking."

Weaver said he would most likely announce a decision next week.