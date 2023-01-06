SUN BELT WOMEN

TROY 83, ARKANSAS STATE 67

Arkansas State University began Sun Belt Conference play 0-3 for the first time in more than a decade after falling to Troy on Thursday night at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Although Anna Griffin posted a 22-point, 10-rebound effort and Little Rock native Lauren Pendleton added 17 points, the hosts were outrebounded 56-38 by the Trojans, and Troy (7-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) turned 20 Red Wolf turnovers in 27 points.

ASU (5-9, 0-3) fell behind 16-5 within the first five minutes and never led at any point. The Red Wolves closed to within six points at halftime at 42-36, but they would not get any closer in the second half.