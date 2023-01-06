Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Public Notices Core Values Newsletters Archive Obits Puzzles Sports Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SUN BELT WOMEN TROY 83, ARKANSAS STATE 67

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:03 a.m.

SUN BELT WOMEN

TROY 83, ARKANSAS STATE 67

Arkansas State University began Sun Belt Conference play 0-3 for the first time in more than a decade after falling to Troy on Thursday night at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Although Anna Griffin posted a 22-point, 10-rebound effort and Little Rock native Lauren Pendleton added 17 points, the hosts were outrebounded 56-38 by the Trojans, and Troy (7-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) turned 20 Red Wolf turnovers in 27 points.

ASU (5-9, 0-3) fell behind 16-5 within the first five minutes and never led at any point. The Red Wolves closed to within six points at halftime at 42-36, but they would not get any closer in the second half.

Print Headline: SUN BELT WOMEN TROY 83, ARKANSAS STATE 67

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT