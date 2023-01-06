Sections
Super Quiz: Culinary Matters

Today at 1:31 a.m.

1. Black, kidney, navy and fava are different types of this vegetable.

2. What kind of sandwich is a PB&J?

3. There are basically three types of this vegetable: English, snow and sugar snap.

4. What is a sommelier?

5. Author of the cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking."

6. Who hosted the cooking show "Hell's Kitchen"?

7. The art and practice of choosing, preparing and eating good food.

8. He died by suicide while on location in France, filming for "Parts Unknown."

9. A mycophile is interested in these edible fungi.

ANSWERS:

1. Beans

2. Peanut butter and jelly

3. Peas

4. Wine steward

5. Julia Child

6. Gordon Ramsey

7. Gastronomy

8. Anthony Bourdain

9. Mushrooms

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Culinary Matters

