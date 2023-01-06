Tech show gets back to normal





LAS VEGAS -- Minus Russian gadgetry this year, tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, this week through Sunday.

The venue is getting back to normal after going virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the covid-19 pandemic. Big names like Sony, LG and Samsung are showcasing their latest products for the media during the closed event in Las Vegas.

Smaller startups are also due to exhibit. Participation from Russian companies was banned by organizers because of Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Among highlights Wednesday, Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda. The vehicle, first announced in October, will be called the Afeela.

Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of Sony Honda Mobility, said the company expects to take pre-orders in the first half of 2025 and deliver the first cars to customers in North America in spring 2026.

"As safety and security are essential to mobility, we will integrate Sony's sensors and the Honda safety along with other intelligent technologies," Mizuno said.

Sony and Honda announced their 50-50 joint venture in March.

In the entertainment sector, LG Electronics unveiled a 97-inch OLED TV with what the company calls a Zero Connect Box that streams content wirelessly. The box, which still needs to be plugged in, just needs to be within 30 feet of a display.

David Park, senior marketing manager at the South Korean tech company, says having a wireless 4K TV means owners can place a TV in the center of the room without messy wires, or perhaps mount a TV above a fireplace or on a hard-to-drill concrete wall.

LG says the 97-inch LG Signature OLED M will be available in the second half of 2023. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Travel-wise, Holoride, based in Munich, Germany, wants to make car rides more fun and less dizzy. The company's VR headset allows passengers to play video games, watch Netflix or scroll through Instagram while they ride.

If the car is moving, passengers move in the virtual world, helping to prevent car sickness, said co-founder Daniel Profendiner. Rather than seeing the road, passengers are instead flying and fighting robots or swimming under the sea.

"The car industry is super-focused on the driver but with more autonomous driving on the horizon, the passenger gets more into the focus as well," he said.

Previously, Holoride was only available for Audis with an in-system retrofit so the headset could recognize when the car was moving. At CES, the company announced a new product that can be used in any car.

The retrofit pack, which includes the VR headset, Holoride retrofit, a safety strap and a one-year subscription to Holoride, is $799.

Back in the entertainment sector, Roku is expanding its line-up of video streaming devices to include internet-connected TVs bearing its brand for the first time.

It's Roku's latest attempt to cement its position as a video streaming hub during the ongoing shift from TV provided through internet connections instead of cable and satellite systems.

When the sets roll out later this spring, it will mark the first time that Roku has made its own TVs. The San Jose, Calif., company will continue to team up with a variety of other manufacturers to include its steaming software in internet-connected TVs -- an approach that Roku began in 2014.

The decision to make its own TVs while continuing to make its software available to competing manufacturers is similar to what Google has been doing with its Pixel smartphones since 2016.

Google has continued to provide its Android operating system to Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers while using its Pixel line-up as a way to demonstrate how the software works best and to elevate awareness of its brand in the mobile market.

Roku's 11 television models, with display screens ranging from 24 inches to 75 inches, are expected to sell for about $120 to $1,000 once they arrive in stores.

Roku got an early edge in the now-booming industry nearly 15 years ago when it released its first streaming box after working on the device as a secret project within Netflix, which was in the early stages of building what is now the world's largest video streaming service.

RUSSIA OUT

CES is not allowing Russian companies to display their gadgets at the annual tech show because of the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine since February.

A spokesperson for the Consumer Technology Association, the trade group putting together the event, said the move has only impacted one potential exhibitor.

The organization did not immediately respond to an inquiry about how many Russian companies attended past CES events, or if there was less interest from them this year.

Association President and CEO Gary Shapiro, who previously called the Russian invasion a "tragic and illegal assault on the people and independent nation of Ukraine," said some Ukrainian tech companies and startups will display their gadgets at the show.

The tech show is expected to draw up to 100,000 attendees by the time it concludes Sunday. It kicked off late Tuesday with media previews from just some of the 3,000 companies signed up to attend. CES officially opened Thursday. The event is open to the media and others in the tech industry, but not the general public.

Information for this report was contributed by Mike Liedtke and staff of The Associated Press.





A reporter films the Ottobot Yeti robot as it operates before the start of the CES tech show in Las Vegas. (AP/Rick Bowmer)





