Times dire, warns Bed, Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, the beleaguered home goods retailer, warned investors Thursday about the darkening prospects for its future, saying that bankruptcy was possible.

The Union, N.J.-based company said it's looking at several options including selling assets or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court but acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. lost a third of their value Thursday on the news, closing at $1.69 per share in New York trading.

The company's assessment came as its dismal performance continued through the holiday season.

The company, which now has about 900 stores across the country, reported preliminary earnings Thursday, noting lower sales and slower foot traffic compared with the prior year. The company said its sales were about $1.3 billion for the quarter ending Nov. 26, about a third lower than the year before. The period included the run-up to Black Friday.

The retailer estimated that it would record a loss of $386 million in its latest quarter, much worse than the $276 million loss in the previous year, and said it would need more time than expected to close its books.

"The company has concluded that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern," Bed Bath & Beyond said in a statement.

Bed Bath & Beyond, known to many shoppers for its distinctive and seemingly inescapable blue-and-white coupons, has struggled for years to compete with the likes of Amazon as more shoppers went online for everyday home products.

The retailer laid out an aggressive plan in August to turn itself around that included 150 store closings, cost cuts and layoffs. The attempted turnaround is being led by Sue Gove, who formally took over in October after the abrupt departure in June of its prior chief executive, Mark Tritton.

Bed Bath & Beyond also has been working to mend ties with suppliers who have lost confidence in the company. The company employed 32,000 people as of February 2022 and said in October it had closed about half of the stores it planned to shut.

It has dealt with other instances of inner turmoil, as a series of activist investors, including meme stock favorite Ryan Cohen, have pushed for changes on its board. Cohen sold his stake in the company in August, plunging its shares down 40%.

In September, its chief financial officer, Gustavo Arnal, died in a death that was ruled a suicide. Laura Crossen, the retailer's chief accounting officer, has since been serving as interim financial chief.

That Bed Bath & Beyond struggled during a period that encompassed Black Friday was an ominous sign.

The holiday season is crucial for retailers, and initial data shows that American consumers feeling the pinch from inflation were still willing to spend. U.S. retail sales increased 7.6% from the prior period of Nov. 1 to Dec. 24, according to Mastercard Spending Pulse. Online sales increased 11% and accounted for more than a fifth of total holiday retail spending.

Gove emphasized her focus on a turnaround Thursday, stating the company continues to look at improving its inventory, online operations and financial position.

But those efforts will take time, Gove said. Despite "more productive merchandise plans and improved execution," she said suppliers had continued to hold back, resulting in lower levels of in-stock items.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, wrote in a report Thursday that Bed Bath & Beyond is "too far gone to be saved in its present form."

He noted the company could restructure under Chapter 11, but it would still need to come up with a credible plan to reinvent the business, and that is going to be challenging, particularly in a weakening economic environment.

"A catalogue of missteps has run the company into the ground and has made it increasingly irrelevant," he wrote. "Only very radical action will allow it to survive and even if it does, it will be a shadow of its former self."

The company is set to release final third-quarter results Tuesday.

Information for this report was contributed by Lauren Hirsch and Jordyn Holman of The New York Times, and Anne D'Innocenzio of The Associated Press.