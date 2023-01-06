UAPB falls to 0-2 in SWAC

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has started Southwestern Athletic Conference play in an early hole after dropping its first two games of the new year.

Kylen Milton made four 3-point baskets and led UAPB with 19 points, but the Golden Lions stumbled through a tough second half as Alabama State University raced to an 80-66 victory Wednesday in Montgomery.

Alabama State (4-11, 2-0 SWAC) outscored UAPB 43-30 in the second half before a small crowd of 417. The Hornets shot 29 of 66 (43.9%) from the field and made 16 of 19 free throws (84.2%) while dominating the Lions inside, outscoring them 36-18 in the lane.

Jordan O'Neal made the biggest impact on the Hornets' inside presence. O'Neal totaled 18 rebounds to go with 18 points.

Isaiah Range had 16 points and 8 rebounds, Alex Anderson scored 15 points and 7 assists, and Eric Coleman had 10 points for the Hornets.

UAPB (4-11, 0-2) made 10 of 29 3-point attempts and shot 23 of 61 (37.7%) overall from the floor while making 10 of 16 from the foul line.

Milton had 6 rebounds; Brahm Harris scored 14 points and pulled down 7 rebounds, and Shaun Doss Jr. tallied 12 points and 7 rebounds for UAPB.

The Lions will return to action Saturday at their home H.O. Clemmons Arena against Texas Southern University. Game time is 3 p.m., and the game will be streamed on HBCUGo.tv.

WOMEN

Alabama State 72, UAPB 63

Also in Montgomery, Maya Peat registered her first double-double of the season for UAPB, but Alabama State improved to 2-0 in the SWAC with a 9-point win inside the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

Peat scored 15 points, her fourth straight game with 10 or more points, and totaled a career-high 14 rebounds. She was 9 for 14 from the free-throw line.

Peat had three double-doubles last season.

Jelissa Reese had 12 points, shooting 5 of 10 from the floor, and Coriah Beck totaled 9 points and 6 rebounds for UAPB (2-10, 0-2).

UAPB started the game shooting well from the floor (7 of 12 in the first quarter), but struggled over the next 30 minutes and finished 23 of 60 for 38.3%. The Lady Lions made just 2 of 9 3-pointers and 15 of 24 free throws (62.5%).

Jayla Crawford and Shmya Ward proved tough to stop for the Lady Hornets (5-8, 2-0), each scoring a game-high 23 points. Crawford went 7 for 10 from the floor and 7 for 7 at the foul line, while Ward neared a double-double with 9 rebounds. Cordasia Harris had 16 points and 8 boards in the win.

Crawford and Ward helped the Lady Hornets overcome a tough shooting night (23 of 56 from the floor for 41.1%). They made 24 of 35 free throws (68.6%), but only 2 of 8 3-pointers.

UAPB will host Texas Southern at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. HBCUGo.tv will stream the game live.