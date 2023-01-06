U.S.’ oldest person dies in Iowa at 115





LAKE CITY, Iowa -- An Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the country has died at the age of 115.

Bessie Laurena Hendricks of Lake City died Tuesday at Shady Oaks Care Center, according to Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City.

Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday at the home on Nov. 7 and was listed last year by the Los Angeles-based Gerontology Research Group as the oldest living person in the United States.

Born in 1907 in west-central Iowa's Calhoun County, Hendricks was alive to witness news of the sinking of the Titanic, World War I and II, the Great Depression and both the Spanish flu and covid-19 pandemics.

She was a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse and the mother of five children, according to the Des Moines Register. She is survived by three of her children.

The gerontology group reports that Hendrick's death leaves 114-year-old Edie Ceccarelli of California as the country's oldest living person.



