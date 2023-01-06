The nation in brief: Utah man kills 7 family members, self

Utah man kills 7 family members, self

ENOCH, Utah -- A 42-year-old man killed seven family members including five children and then killed himself, two weeks after the suspect's wife filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records.

Officials in the city of Enoch said Michael Haight, 42, killed his wife, his mother-in-law and the couple's five children.

Police sent officers to check on the family Wednesday after relatives and friends expressed concern. They found the victims in the home.

Authorities said the children ranged from 4 to 17 -- three girls and two boys. The other victims were Tausha Haight, 40, and her 78-year-old mother, Gail Earl.

The home was decorated with Christmas lights, in a neighborhood of new single-family houses on a ridge overlooking the farming community of Enoch. It has a view of houses with snow-covered roofs and mountains in the distance.

Enoch is a small town of about 8,000 people, 245 miles south of Salt Lake City and about the same distance from Las Vegas. It's on the outskirts of Cedar City -- one of the fastest-growing cities in Utah, which is one of the nation's fastest-growing states. Cattle and sheep line the highway that runs through town, along with signs for "Custom New Homes" and advertising recreational activities.

Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson said the community was sent reeling by the news and that the family was well known.

In most of Utah, the predominant religion is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known widely as the Mormon church.

"Many of us have served with them in church, in the community, and gone to school with these individuals," Dotson said. "This community at this time is hurting. They're feeling loss, they're feeling pain, and they have a lot of questions.

"We all can pray that their families and the neighbors and all will come to an understanding of what happened in this place, probably in a day or two, or maybe longer," he said.

Connecticut legislator dies in car crash

CROMWELL, Conn. -- A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after attending the governor's inaugural ball and his own swearing-in for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday.

Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as "Q," died in the crash on Route 9 in Cromwell. State police said both drivers were killed and one of the vehicles was engulfed in flames.

Speaker of the House Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, and Majority Leader Jason Rojas, D-East Hartford, said Williams' family had announced his death.

"I am in shock," Ritter said. "Q was my dear friend and I am scarred by his sudden loss. We will have time to reflect on Q as a legislator in the weeks to come, but right now I deeply mourn my friend and send all of my love to Carrissa, Queen and Q's family. We will all miss Q."

Thursday's legislative activities were canceled and the Legislative Office Building was closed. Gov. Ned Lamont directed flags to be lowered to half-staff.

Williams was the first Black legislator to represent Middletown in the General Assembly.

"Rep. Williams truly embodied the phrase larger than life," Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim said. "His laugh, smile, and presence were felt in every space shared with him. His passing is a true loss for our community. A light has been dimmed today."

Suspect in rapper's killing leaves jail

HOUSTON -- The man charged with murder in the shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was released from the Harris County jail Tuesday, according to court records.

Clark was arrested Dec. 1 on a murder charge. His attorney, Letitia Quinones, has said Clark has a "valid and meritorious claim for self-defense."

Takeoff, 28, was shot in the head and back on Nov. 1 as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at a bowling center. Police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a "lucrative" game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was "an innocent bystander."

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, he was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Clark remains under house arrest and must wear a GPS tracking device and avoid contact with anyone involved in the investigation. He is scheduled to appear in court again March 9.

Missing rapper found safe, family says

LOS ANGELES -- Rapper Theophilus London has been found safe after disappearing for months, a relative announced.

"We have found Theo. He is safe and well," the rapper's cousin, Mikhail Noel, posted on Instagram on Wednesday night. "At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!"

The family had filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police last week and asked for the public's help.

London was nominated for a 2016 Grammy for best rap performance for a featured spot alongside Paul McCartney on Kanye West's "All Day."



