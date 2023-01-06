Whataburger, Chipotle proposed in Hot Springs





An application to convert the Buffalo Wild Wings building at 4104 Central Ave. in Hot Springs into a Whataburger and Chipotle Mexican Grill was submitted last month, according to materials the city provided in response to a records request.

Marc Lauter, who's listed as managing member of EMR BWW AR LLC and LR BWW AR LLC, owns the property. According to property records, his company acquired the building in 2015. He listed a Santa Monica, Calif., address on the application.

Lauter nor the engineer who submitted the application on his behalf had responded to requests for comment by presstime.

The building has been vacant since Buffalo Wild Wings left. It opened in July 2006.

According to the site plan, a Whataburger is proposed for the west side of the building and a Chipotle for the east side, with an unnamed tenant in between. The Whataburger will have a 3,500-square-foot dining area, and the Chipotle will have 2,500 square feet for dining.

The city reviewed the site plan last month, but it's not on the agenda of next week's planning commission meeting.