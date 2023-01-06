Woodrow man says he’s guilty in child-porn case

A Cleburne County man is facing up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court Thursday to one count of possession of child pornography.

Nathan Moore, 45, of Woodrow was indicted by a federal grand jury in Little Rock on Jan. 7, 2020, on one count of possession of child pornography and two counts of receipt of child pornography.

The investigation that led to the indictment began in April the previous year, after an FBI task force officer discovered three files containing child pornography that were traced to an IP address belonging to a Jacksonville man, Lee Spivey.

Spivey, 43, was charged in a separate indictment with the same charges as Moore and is scheduled for trial before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker in April. He is being held by federal marshals in pretrial custody after being denied bond following his arrest in early 2020.

Moore, who has also been held in federal custody since his arrest, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky.

According to a summary of facts outlined by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, the task force officer, Amber Kalmer, downloaded three files containing child pornography on April 19, 2019, and downloaded a fourth on June 6, 2019, all four of which came from the same IP address that was later traced to Spivey.

According to Bryant, on June 27, 2019, law enforcement executed a federal search warrant at Spivey's residence and made contact with both Moore and Spivey. Officers conducting the search discovered computers in an upstairs bedroom identified as Spivey's and a downstairs bedroom identified as Moore's.

Bryant said previews of Moore's laptop turned up numerous videos and images depicting explicit images of child pornography. She said Moore told police the computer belonged to his mother and that he never used it. When Kalmer contacted Moore's mother, she told the detective Moore had stolen the computer two years earlier and that she had had no contact with him.

In court Thursday, Moore contested the accusation, insisting that his mother had given him the computer.

Bryant said a review of Moore's computer revealed 2,397 images and 20 videos of child pornography.

Under questioning by Rudofsky, Moore admitted to the allegations contained in the first count of the indictment. He was returned to the custody of federal marshals to await sentencing in several months following completion of a pre-sentence report to be compiled by the U.S. probation office.