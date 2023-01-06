Woodson to receive $700,000 as co-DC

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson will be paid $700,000 per year on a two-year contract that includes an interesting non-compete clause.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette received a copy of Woodson's contract on Thursday via a public records request, two days after he officially signed on with Coach Sam Pittman's fourth-year staff after departing Florida State.

Woodson, 41, has non-compete language preventing him from seeking employment with another SEC school with the exception of landing either a head coaching job or a "coordinator position with solo play calling duties."

Both Woodson and co-defensive coordinator Travis Williams have non-compete language in their deals after the Razorbacks lost several coaches to SEC schools under Pittman, including lateral moves by receivers coach Justin Stepp to South Carolina and offensive line coach Brad Davis to LSU to return to their home towns.

Williams, 39, has a three-year deal that will start out at $1.1 million in 2023, rise to $1.175 million next year and $1.25 in the final year.

Arkansas also agreed to pay Florida State $160,000 as a condition of Woodson's buyout agreement with the Seminoles.