1 seriously injured in NLR shooting

North Little Rock police on Friday evening were investigating a shooting that left one person seriously wounded, according to a news release from that department.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting around 5:27 p.m. arrived in the 4500 block of Pike Avenue, finding a victim inside a residence who had been shot.

The victim, who was not identified in the release, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of 6:50 p.m., police did not know what his condition was, the release added.

No suspect had been identified in the ongoing investigation.

Shot fired inside McCain Mall shop

North Little Rock police were investigating after a shot was fired inside McCain Mall on Thursday night, a department spokesperson said, but no one was hurt in the incident.

Officers around 7:11 p.m. responded to a report of a disturbance at the mall at 3929 McCain Blvd., police Lt. Amy Cooper said. They determined that a single gunshot was fired in the American Eagle clothing store, but that no one was injured by the shot.

As of Friday, no arrests had been made in the incident, but an investigation was ongoing.