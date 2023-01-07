4 dead, 2 hurt in crashes on state roads

Four people died and two more were hurt in wrecks on Arkansas roads Thursday and early Friday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Rylee Lester, 18, of Concord, Ga., and Sebastian Arnold, 23, of Griffin, Ga., were killed around 1:53 a.m. Thursday when the 2023 Kia Rio that Lester was driving was struck on Interstate 40 near Widener by a Chevrolet truck that was going the wrong way, according to a report.

The driver of the truck, Daniel Brown, 31, of Grapevine was taken to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

Dawson Whitmire, 27, and Randy Burks, 61, both of Sheridan, died around 3:25 a.m. Friday after a 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 that Whitmire was a passenger in crossed the center line on U.S. 167 and struck a 2015 Dodge Promaster driven by Burks, according to a report.

The driver of the Ram, Blake Wimberly, 32, of Jefferson, was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock for treatment.