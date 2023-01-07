A new golden era

Having grown up a 30-minute drive from Hot Springs, I've been going there during the holidays my entire life. The Spa City's Christmas parade was a must-attend event in our family when I was a boy. I walked around downtown Hot Springs late one afternoon last month, and it seemed as if the Christmas lights and other decorations were better than ever.

Perhaps I was simply basking in the glow of what was another banner year for the state's top tourist attraction. Hot Springs survived the pandemic, and now things are really taking off.

In December, the U.S. Travel Association released data showing that young travelers are motivated by deals and remote work opportunities. About 25 percent said they intended to combine work and leisure during the holiday season. American travelers added an average of six days to holiday travel plans due to their ability to work from anywhere.

Meanwhile, Data Analytics released a report showing that the proportion of American travelers who are unconcerned about contracting illnesses has surpassed those who are concerned. American travelers' confidence in their ability to travel safely in the current environment is at an all-time high with 60.4 percent saying they feel confident or very confident. In their minds, the pandemic is a thing of the past.

Hot Springs was helped out during the holidays by Oaklawn's decision to begin live thoroughbred racing in early December rather than January for a second consecutive year. Oaklawn's racing product improves each year with larger purses and more stakes races. When it comes to racing in Arkansas, these are the good ol' days.

Meanwhile, the Cella family continues to add attractions to its casino complex. This year's new feature is Mainline Sports Bar, which is receiving rave reviews as one of the best sports bars in the region. It has what are known as swing suites from TopGolf along with ax-throwing.

Just up the street from Oaklawn, an upscale bed-and-breakfast inn and wedding venue known as The Reserve has been granted membership in the Select Registry Distinguished Inns of North America. The Reserve already is recognized as being among the best inns of its type in the country, adding to a list of nationally recognized small inns in Hot Springs that includes Lookout Point Lakeside Inn on Lake Hamilton and Hilltop Manor on Park Avenue.

Though agonizingly slow, renovation work continues downtown on the iconic Medical Arts Building (which will become an Aloft Hotel) and the historic Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa (which restored its two towers last year).

It's encouraging to see the government, business and civic leadership of Hot Springs take steps to ensure the progress continues. The Hot Springs Metro Partnership, an economic development agency, will now market the former Majestic Hotel site on behalf of city government, which was unable to find someone to develop what's perhaps the most high-profile piece of property in the state. It has been almost nine years since a fire destroyed the abandoned hotel.

"The timeline has been long," Mayor Pat McCabe said last year. "It has been frustrating."

Hot Springs' leadership should look to northwest Arkansas and do two things. First, they should ask the Walton Family Foundation to invest again in Northwoods Trails, which already draws mountain bikers from across the country. An expansion of that system would provide a steady stream of customers for whatever is developed on the Majestic site.

Next, they should ask Tom and Steuart Walton's Ropeswing Hospitality Group in Bentonville to be the company that redevelops the site. Ropeswing has done some amazing projects in northwest Arkansas. A world-class development on the Majestic site would send a message that the Walton brothers care about more than just the northwest corner.

Another big step forward has been securing 23 million gallons of water per day from Lake Ouachita following years of negotiations with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. That agreement will meet the area's water needs for decades. Last August, a ceremony was held to mark the start of work for the water-supply lake tap and intake.

As part of the longest 56-inch-diameter direct pipe tunneling project to date in North America, Michels Corp. is excavating a 60-inch tunnel for 2,600 feet from the intake site (through Blakely Mountain) to an intake screen in Lake Ouachita. Water will then be gravity-fed 17 miles to a modern water treatment plant, which is part of the $106 million project. It's the largest infrastructure investment in Hot Springs history.

The next step for leaders in the area is a coordinated campaign to find uses for huge empty buildings downtown--the former Army and Navy General Hospital (which should be taken over by the National Park Service), the DeSoto-Howe Building, the Dugan-Stuart Building, the former Downtowner Hotel and the former Velda Rose Hotel. In a post-pandemic era, more people are choosing spots that focus on outdoor recreation. Hot Springs is an easy drive for those living in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

I can picture these buildings being used as vacation condos for those looking for an escape from the Metroplex. With sustained, targeted marketing efforts, Hot Springs should be able to find Texas developers who see the wisdom in renovating these structures.

Hot Springs' chance for a new golden era has arrived. It's important that the Spa City not miss this moment to thrive. It might not come along again.

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.