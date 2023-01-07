Arkansas picks up Baylor cornerback

The University of Arkansas landed the verbal commitment of Baylor cornerback transfer Lorando Johnson on Friday.

Johnson, 6-0, 193 pounds, arrived for an official visit visit to Arkansas on Wednesday and left Thursday. He announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 2.

He played in 12 games and had 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 5 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble as a sophomore this season. Johnson played in eight games and started in the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss in the 2021 season.

He redshirted his freshman season after signing with the Bears out of Lancaster, Texas, in the 2020 class. ESPN rated him as a 4-star prospect, the No. 21 cornerback and 252 overall recruit in the nation.

The Dallas Morning News ranked him the No. 10 overall player in the Metroplex and No. 1 defensive back in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. Johnson was named to the 2017 MaxPreps Sophomore All-America second-team defense.

Johnson signed with Baylor over more than 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Ohio State, Nebraska, Missouri, Michigan, Auburn and Texas A&M.

He was teammates with safety transfer Alfahiym Walcott, who finished an official visit to Arkansas on Friday.

Johnson has three years of eligibility remaining. He's the sixth transfer to announce plans to play for the Hogs next fall.

Receiver Andrew Armstrong, quarterback Jacoby Criswell, defensive end John Morgan III, offensive lineman Joshua Braun and linebacker Antonio Grier have signed grant-in-aid agreements with the Hogs.

Grant-in-aid is non-binding until the athlete enrolls at that school. Grier, who wrapped up an official visit to Arkansas on Friday, said he will announce a final decision on Saturday.