Auburn’s streak still growing

FAYETTEVILLE -- Auburn has a 26-game home winning streak going into tonight's matchup against the University of Arkansas, including an 8-0 record at Neville Arena this season.

The No. 22 Tigers last lost at home on Feb. 23, 2021, when Florida beat Auburn 74-57.

Auburn started its winning streak at home four days later with a 77-72 victory over Tennessee.

"I think everybody in the country knows that playing a road game at Auburn is as hard as anywhere in the country," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "Coach [Bruce] Pearl has done a great job of creating an environment.

"I know the last home game they had [when Auburn beat Florida 61-58 on Dec. 28], I watched it on TV, and it looked like they had a great student turnout even though we all know it's still a school break time."

Auburn's students have returned to campus for tonight's game.

"So glad that we'll finally get everybody back," Auburn forward Chris Moore, a junior from West Memphis, told members of the local media Friday. "I know this Jungle is fixing to be crazy going into the rest of SEC play."

Arkansas is playing its second road game after losing 60-57 at LSU to open SEC play Dec. 28.

"I think with each road game, our younger players and our new roster kind of grows together," Musselman said. "I don't think there's any doubt that the LSU environment was new for all of us. You grow and you learn through those experiences."

'Must win'

Arkansas, which plays three of its next four games on the road, rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Missouri 74-68 on Wednesday night at Walton Arena and avoid an 0-2 SEC start.

"I told the team it's a must-win," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "I don't like to tell people that, but quite frankly, it was a must-win for us.

"Maybe that had an effect on how we played the first half [in falling behind 25-8], because I've never told a team this early in the year. But I felt like with the toughness of the league, that this was a game [Arkansas had to win], especially because we had a long prep time."

Making up

Arkansas junior guard Davonte "Devo" Davis had 5 turnovers against Missouri, but also 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals in 38 minutes.

"Sometimes people turn the ball over," said freshman guard Joseph Pinion, who had 13 points without a turnover in 27 minutes off the bench. "It happens, but Devo's always going to play hard.





"He's always going to pretty much make up for the mistakes that he does make. So I feel like we all trust him. We know that he's going to do what he's going to do, and we're just here to help him out basically."

Arkansas junior guard Ricky Council had 25 points and 7 rebounds, but 5 turnovers as well.

"I know Coach [Eric Musselman] is disappointed, because we're two of the older guys," Council said of he and Davis combining for 10 turnovers. "But Devo always makes a good impact on the game."