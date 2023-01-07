DEAR CAR TALK: I know how much you love old wives' tales, so I've got one for you.

My dad used to tell me that to take stress off the fuel pump and prolong its life, I should keep the fuel tank over half full. His reasoning was the less fuel in the tank, the harder the pump works, therefore shortening its life.

As the years go by, and the more I think about this, the more I start to think it's baloney. Any thoughts to straighten my dad out? — Tim

DEAR READER: To be fair to all the perfectly accurate wives out there, this clearly qualifies as an old husbands' tale — so, let's call it what it is.

We can give your dad the benefit of the doubt here. When he was growing up, fuel pumps were mechanical — they were run by a lobe of the cam shaft. And they were housed near the carburetor, in the engine compartment.

They sucked fuel out of the tank. So, if the tank was full, some of the fuel got pushed up the line by gravity — which probably did make the job of the fuel pump a tiny bit easier.

But, for the past, oh, four decades or so, fuel pumps have been electric. They now sit at the very bottom of the fuel tank, and "push" the fuel up the line.

So, it really makes no difference to the pump how full the tank is.

I suppose a full tank of gas would help keep the pump cooler, which could, theoretically, extend its life a little bit, but I'm nitpicking here.

So, I'm going to declare you both right, Tim. While it didn't make much difference, your dad was technically correct that a full tank reduced the work of the old mechanical fuel pump a smidge — maybe half a smidge.

And it's also true that for the past four-plus decades — due to improvements in technology — that has been largely baloney. So you can both pat yourselves on the back, and apologize to your wives for dragging them into this.

■ ■ ■

DEAR CAR TALK: I love your column. My morning doesn't start till I've read it.

I have a well-cared-for 2013 Ford F150, 8-cylinder, 4WD pickup. It has developed a very slow drip of oil, which I have monitored for the past three weeks.

At its regular oil change, the mechanic detected the leak without any input from me, which is great. His assessment is that it's a rear main seal failing, which seems logical based on the little I know about engines and the position of the drip.

The estimate to repair it is $1,120 because the transmission needs to be removed to replace this $20 seal. I trust this mechanic, but I have three questions: 1. Is this a reasonable price for labor for this repair? 2. Should I ask if there may be something else leaking that may account for the leak and that would cost much less to repair? 3. Can I do nothing for now and just monitor the situation daily with an occasional addition of oil, or would that endanger the engine? Thanks. — Frank

DEAR READER: Yes, yes and yes.

To answer your last question first, "watchful waiting" is a perfectly acceptable strategy here, Frank. You won't harm your engine unless you actually let it run low on oil. So, start by checking it every day. If there's no measurable change, check it every week, and keep going until you figure out your rate of oil loss. Then, just make sure it never gets more than a quarter or half a quart low.

You could have an extremely slow leak, Frank. You might not even be losing a quart of oil between your regular oil changes. Regardless, as long as you keep the oil level where it should be, and the leak doesn't suddenly get worse — which it probably won't — you can wait to fix it.

Is there something else it could be? Sure. There's a gasket above the rear main seal, at the back of the intake manifold, that sometimes leaks on these engines. Oil dripping from there can make it look like the rear main seal is leaking, but it's a lot cheaper and easier to fix. So have him check that, if he hasn't already.

He should also check the positive crankcase ventilation system, if he hasn't. If the PVC isn't working, unreleased pressure in the engine could force oil out the rear main seal or elsewhere, even if the gasket is otherwise OK.

If it is the rear main seal, then yes, $1,100 is about the right price because of the labor involved. So keep an eye on it, and top up — until the oil stains on your driveway drive you nuts.

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday. Email him by visiting cartalk.com