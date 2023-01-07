Church notes: Food pantry reopens today at First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd., hosts the Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11.

The inspirational speaker will be Sherry Barr from Claremore, Okla., whose message is "Humor in the Heartbreak." The special feature will be "New Year ... New Look" by Debby Curtis.

Breakfast is $10. For reservations, call 366-7562 or text 381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.

The church's regular Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Visit the website at bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday morning worship at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional worship and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended worship. Sunday School for all ages of children is at 9:45 a.m. in the lower level, and Adult Bible class is at 9:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

The Quilters will meet at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 11 and again on Jan. 23.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is again open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon. The Pantry supports those in our community that are in need.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon on radio station KURM-AM (790) and KURM-FM (100.3). You can always visit the church on the website at www.bvlutheran.com.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N. E. J St., operates the FPC Food Pantry on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. for Benton County residents. It will reopen today after the holiday break.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School at 9 a.m.; fellowship time at 10 a.m.; and service at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and a monthly Third Sunday service at 4 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. The 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. services are also livestreamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Sundays and for the 4 p.m. Third Sunday service.

All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m. Children's classes meet in Lower Knox. The adult Bible study, taught by Dennis Brewer and Jane Steinkraus, meets in Calvin 203 and on Zoom. The adult Thoughtful Christians Class, taught by the Rev. Dr. Phil Butin and Derrik Olsen, meets in the church library and on Zoom. The Open Door Class for adults and youth, taught by the Rev. Jan Butin, meets in Upper Witherspoon.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold will lead the services, which will be both in-person and livestreamed. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office at if you would like a ride.

A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday church services.

Children's Church and Sunday School classes will resume on Jan. 8.

Pictorial directories of the FPC church family are available at the church.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Samaritan Fridays are each Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the church Narthex. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College, will start the new semester Jan.3. They meet in the Rail Room for instruction on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.