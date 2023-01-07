JRMC slates Narcan training

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will sponsor Narcan training from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road.

"Narcan® is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond," according to narcan.com.

Each participant will receive a free Narcan kit after the training, according to the JRMC news release. Arkansas Rural Health Partnership is also a sponsor of the event.

To register to attend, contact Wendy Talbot, JRMC chief experience officer, at (870) 541-7661.

St. John to give away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to those in need Jan. 14 from 9-11 a.m. or until all food has been given out.

One box per family will be provided. Food will be picked up in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks.

St. John's Soul Food for the Mind, Body, and Spirit Feeding Ministry is the sponsor, according to a Facebook post.

Area Agency tells menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Monday -- Baked chicken strips, cauliflower and cheese sauce, peas and carrots, cookie, and milk.

Tuesday -- Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, fresh fruit, and milk.

Wednesday -- Sliced ham, black eyed peas, greens, cornbread, cranapple dessert, and milk.

Thursday -- Chicken parmigiana with sauce, spinach salad, corn, bread stick, spiced peaches, and milk.

Friday -- Ravioli with sauce, peas and carrots, lettuce salad with dressing, garlic bread, hot cinnamon applesauce, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.