Conway’s girls battle past NLR





CONWAY -- There wasn't much sustained separation between No. 1 Conway and No. 2 North Little Rock on Friday night, but the Lady Wampus Cats built enough of a cushion in the second half to slip past their long-time adversaries.

Chloe Clardy scored nine of her game-high 25 points during a crucial stretch in the third quarter as Conway held on for a 65-61 victory in front of a huge crowd at Buzz Bolding Arena.

Savannah added 12 points -- 8 in the first quarter -- 10 rebounds and 3 blocks, and Alexis Cox had 10 points for the Lady Wampus Cats (15-2, 2-0 6A-Central), who took Round 1 of their always intense matchup with the Lady Charging Wildcats by bearing down on both ends of the floor after watching a 14-point lead evaporate over the final nine minutes.

"We survived," said Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft, whose team has won three games in a row in the series. "I don't know what our lead got to, and without question, I knew [the Charging Wildcats] weren't going to go away. I thought we got a little sloppy with our defense, which is common when you get a lead and put the breaks on. ... We shouldn't have done that.

"But I think we had to do some things at the end that will help us in the future. Still, what a great girls basketball environment. I'm just very proud we could come out of it with a win."

Ja'Myia Brown finished with 23 points and seven rebounds, while Jocelyn Tate had 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks for North Little Rock (16-3, 1-1), which showed plenty of resolve after falling into a big hole in the third.

Neither team shot particularly well over the first two quarters, however, but each certainly fought for what they got.

There were nine lead changes in the first half, with North Little Rock getting its largest cushion at the 7:01 mark of the second quarter when Brown's putback made it 21-18 and capped a 7-0 run. But Conway regrouped when Clardy began to heat up.

The 5-10 guard scored five points in a 45-second span, highlighted by a high-arching 23-footer that started a 12-4 spurt for Conway.

"Her shot's been off," Hutchcraft said of her standout senior. "The thing that is so good about Chloe, though, is that when we were done with practice [Thursday], if you rolled into Conway at about eight or nine o'clock, her and her dad were in [the gym] getting that shot right.

"She'd missed some big free throws the last couple of games, and I knew coming into this one that that was not going to happen. She wasn't going to let us down."

The Lady Wampus Cats led 30-25, which was their largest advantage of the half, until three free throws from April Edwards and Ceriah Evans, who gave the Lady Charging Wildcats a significant boost off the bench, pulled North Little Rock within two by halftime.

In the third quarter, Conway flipped a switch defensively to put some distance between the two but only briefly.

After Garin Freeman's steal and layup tied the game at 30-30 on North Little Rock's first possession of the quarter, Kamille Brown buried a three-pointer off an errant pass to begin a 13-0 run for the Lady Wampus Cats. Conway scored all 13 of those points off six turnovers.

The Lady Wampus Cats' margin eventually ballooned to 49-35, but the Lady Charging Wildcats were far from done.

North Little Rock trailed 49-41 at the start of the fourth quarter but scored 13 of the first 17 points and grabbed a 54-53 lead with 4:51 to go following a nifty assist from Edwards to Brown.

"I thought we got unaggressive during that series," North Little Rock Coach Daryl Fimple said of Conway's third-quarter burst. "But this was kind of the first game where I challenged them. I thought we were a little glossy-eyed there for a while, and it was like a heavyweight boxing match.

"We took some punches, but we responded and got back into the game."

Unfortunately for the Lady Charging Wildcats, they wouldn't make another field goal until 45.8 seconds remained. Conway regained the lead on two free throws from Emerie Bohanon seven seconds after Brown's basket to jumpstart a 10-3 rally that put it ahead to stay.

North Little Rock did manage got get as close as 64-61 with three seconds left before Kaidyn Beckwith hit the second of two free throws to clinch the win for Conway.





"We had some chances," Fimple said. "It was just one of those things where the ball just didn't bounce our way. But I told my kids, this was such a great atmosphere for a girls game with two really, really good teams.

"To be honest, I'm happy with the way we played. A couple of breaks here and there, and maybe it goes our way. But that was a fun one to be a part of."

BOYS

CONWAY 53, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 45

Kanard Turner scored 20 points as Conway (13-5, 2-0 6A-Central) picked up perhaps its biggest victory of the season.

R.J. Patton followed with 12 points for the Wampus Cats, who trailed 28-24 at halftime but opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run to spurt out front. Conway maintained its lead and got some crucial free throws from Patton and Trayveon Safford to hold on.

Tyler Frederick scored 13 points, and Robert Griffin had 10 points for North Little Rock (11-5, 0-2).









