Crockett pledges to Hogs after visit

Former Memphis receiver Marlon Crockett committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on after he made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on Friday.

Crockett, 6-4 and 190 pounds, was an ESPN 3-star recruit in 2021 and was rated the No. 119 receiver nationally. He played at Searcy and Cabot.

Conversations with Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and receivers coach Kenny Guiton helped his decision.

“I wanted to come home and play for my home state,” Crockett said. “Great program as well as coaches and staff. I had great conversations with Briles, Guiton and Pittman.”

As a junior at Searcy, he had 60 catches for 1,080 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense, and 9 tackles with 2 pass breakups on defense to help the Lions win their first state championship since 1933.

Crockett had 6 receptions for 139 yards, and 2 tackles during a 28-27 victory over Benton in the championship game.

Crockett didn't not appear in a game in two seasons at Memphis. He plans to enroll at Arkansas for the spring semester.