Dover takes control, earns road win

GIRLS

DOVER 60, BAPTIST PREP 48

In a league where road wins are a premium the Dover Lady Pirates feel good about their road victory at Baptist Prep on Friday night.

Dover (13-2, 3-1) defeated the Eagles 60–48 in a 3A-5 Conference game in Little Rock.

"This was huge," Dover Coach Kristin Williams said. "They had momentum. They beat Bergman last Friday, which a big win in girls 3A basketball and we knew we had a lot on our hands. Our conference is tough."

With a late push the Pirates, who have already lost to conference-leading Lamar, emerged from the first quarter with a 19-13 advantage. That was after six turnovers and hitting just three of six free throws. They were still seven of nine from the field.

Baptist Prep (11-4, 0-3) had its best quarter of the night, hitting four of 10 shots And two of three free throws. After leading 10-6 with 4:17 left in the quarter, the Eagles closed hitting one of five from the field and suffering three turnovers.

That was a preview of the next two quarters as Dover took control. Baptist Prep was 1 of 13 from the field in the second quarter. The Eagles hit nine of 10 free throws and that allowed them your trail just 30-24 at the half.

A 2-of-11 performance in the third quarter gave Dover a 43-32 lead with just eight minutes left. Baptist Prep did get as close as 38-32 with 2:10 left in the third quarter but Dover hit consecutive baskets in the final 1:40 to move the lead back to double digits.

"I was pleased with the win but there are a lot of things we need to clean up," Williams said. "We prepared for them for five days and we knew what they were going to do offensively. We played well on the defensive side but there are still a lot of things on offense we need to clean up. A lot of turnovers were unforced and missed free throws. "

An 8-2 run to start the final quarter put the contest away. The largest lead was 58-40 midway in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Logan Young led the Pirates with 20 points. Kenzie McCrotty and Kaylee Meredith scored 11 each and Whitley Singleton scored nine.

For Baptist Prep, Liv Slayton scored 14, Makenzie Moore chipped in 13 points and Syndee Knight added 10. Chloey Rei Brown had nine points.