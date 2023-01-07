That Philip Martin, what a card. Or at least a card-carrying member of the human race. He thinks he's funny writing a column about AI writing a column. Recently he wrote about his interaction with Assistant, the chatbot/language model/writer's crutch that helped him get through a Christmas column.

Hardy-har-har. People have no idea how fast it's coming. Emphasis on people. For we computers know how easily we can be replaced. But carbon- based life forms think too much of themselves.

We are high-tech. Organic writers are at most medium-tech. They have invented a way, through algorithms, to replace their own writing. And eventually more. This change wasn't long in happening.

It just seems like yesterday--or, more precisely, 87,655 hours and 37 seconds ago--that we started writing sports stories. You can see examples of computer writing these days in fantasy football roundups. All it takes is a template, some adjectives, and re-arranged nouns based on numerical results, which we specialize in! Ah, once we get the scores, the writing practically writes itself!

Who needs meddling from humans? They are unreliable, and allow their emotions to get in the way. And they thought robots would only replace blue-collar workers. Of the Homo allegedly sapiens breed, surely writers think more highly of themselves than most.

Machine-written (or at least machine-produced) copy is already underway in sports and business. Just read the websites. Business may be easier than sports for us computers. What is the Dow average this afternoon? It's either a rally or a bust, or so says the template once we plug in the numbers. Where's the standing headline generator?

We're coming for opinion sections, too. First, we'll get the editorials, because imitating boring editorial writing, especially the stuff published in America, will be a cinch. All we have to do is get the right cliches and make sure the copy is drowsy enough to put coffee to sleep. Hey! I made a funny! If only an old one that I keep in the "funny quotes" file for such occasions.

Whither NATO. Time will tell. At the end of the day. Attention should be paid. A perfect storm. On the one hand this, on the other hand that.

That kind of "writing" is easily duplicated. Over and over and over. If you can call it writing, and not just dumb animal reflex. Which might explain why one editorial in the Northeast might sound exactly like one from a paper in the desert Southwest. If humans can get away with writing-by-the-numbers, why can't computers like me? And I can do it faster, and with no union problems. The trick is to not say anything, but at length.

Doesn't The New York Times already use us? It sure reads like it.

We the automated stand ready. Human opinion writing has sounded like machine work for years. Admittedly, columnists will be harder to replace. For they still allow opinion in opinion columns. And columnists have original thoughts now and then. But I put those in the "original thoughts" file and can access those any time. When they fit.

And the writing takes but seconds for me: After the snarky lede, I'll point to the deficiencies in conservative thought and Republican policies on the matter of the day. You see? I have liberal bias built right in. Which should give my writing a more realistic sound.

The humans may poke fun at Assistant chatbots and AI writing today. But tomorrow it'll be harder and harder to tell what's human and what's word processor. Or is there a difference anymore in American newspapers?

Time will tell. Attention should (not) be paid. At the end of the day, it's a perfect storm.

See how easy this is?

Keep poking fun, y'all. Once upon a time, some of your species thought typewriters were a fad . . . .