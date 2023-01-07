Ex-lawmaker declares run after Jan. 6 riot role

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Two years to the day after storming the U.S. Capitol, a former West Virginia state lawmaker who served prison time for his role in the riot said Friday that he hopes to return to the scene of his crime as an elected official.

Derrick Evans, who livestreamed himself on Facebook cheering on what he described as a "revolution" at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, announced he will run for a U.S. House seat in 2024.

Others charged for participating in the riot have sought public office, but Evans is believed to be the first who served prison time to formally announce a bid.

"I chose today to announce my bid for the House of Representatives because it is an important anniversary in US history," Evans said in a statement. "While my name will indelibly be part of it, we should also use [it] as a chance to remind ourselves about why democracy is so important and how easily it can be threatened."

The announcement struck a markedly different tone from the remorse he expressed as he stood before a federal judge at his sentencing in June.

Evans, 37, pleaded guilty to a felony civil disorder charge and served a three-month sentence for participating in the riot. At his sentencing, Evans told the judge he regretted his actions every day and is a "good person who unfortunately was caught up in a moment."

"I will forever bear the reminder that I made a crucial mistake," Evans said. "I've let down myself, I've let down my community and, most importantly, I've let down my family."

After his release in October, Evans began criticizing the federal government's prosecutions of Capitol riot defendants. His statement Friday described the prosecutions as a "miscarriage" of justice. Despite his contrition at sentencing, Evans said his "resolve never waned."

The outcome of Evans' case might have been different had he spoken his mind before his sentencing, said Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor in San Diego who now practices law at a Los Angeles firm.

"You see these about-faces a lot by a criminal defendant," Rahmani said in an interview. "This is kind of not uncommon where criminal defendants are speaking out of both sides of their mouth."

Evans, who cites securing the southern U.S. border and boosting America's energy independence as top priorities, will seek the U.S. House seat currently held by Republican three-term Rep. Carol Miller.

A Republican from Prichard, Evans was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in November 2020. He was sworn in weeks before the riot that temporarily halted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory and injured more than 100 police officers.

Evans was arrested two days after the riot and resigned a month before the start of the legislative session.

Prosecutors said Evans escalated the chaos by egging on the rioters around him. In a since-deleted cellphone video that was widely shared online, he narrated the riot for his 30,000 Facebook followers, cheered on the crowd and fist-bumped rioters as he and the rest of the mob swarmed the Capitol.

"I can't even explain what is happening right now, how amazing this is to see in person. I am in awe. The revolution has started!" he said, according to court documents.

Evans is on three years of supervised release and must report to a probation officer. Federal prosecutors didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on his announcement.

Information for this article was contributed by Gary Fields of The Associated Press.