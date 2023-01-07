Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Public Notices Core Values Newsletters Archive Obits Puzzles Sports Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested in Northwest Arkansas on various charges

by Tom Sissom | Today at 5:00 a.m.

Arrests

Gravette

• Kenith Shepard, 22, of 13668 Arkansas 72 West in Hiwasse, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Shepard was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Justin Davidson, 32, of 396 N. Cherry St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Davidson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Thomas Ward, 71, of 108 W. Magnolia St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Ward was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jorge Cisneros-Orellana, 36, of 412 Village Lane in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Cisneros-Orellana was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Print Headline: Records

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT