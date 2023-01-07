Four arrested in Northwest Arkansas on various charges

Arrests

Gravette

• Kenith Shepard, 22, of 13668 Arkansas 72 West in Hiwasse, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Shepard was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Justin Davidson, 32, of 396 N. Cherry St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Davidson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Thomas Ward, 71, of 108 W. Magnolia St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Ward was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jorge Cisneros-Orellana, 36, of 412 Village Lane in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Cisneros-Orellana was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.