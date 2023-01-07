Grier makes final decision to be a Hog

Former South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier Jr. has announced will indeed be a Razorback.

Grier completed his official visit to Arkansas on Friday.

Grier, 6-1 and 223 pounds, announced he would enter the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 29. He committed to then-Central Florida defensive coordinator Travis Williams, who is now the co-defensive coordinator at Arkansas, on Dec. 12.

Grier eventually signed a grant-in-aid agreement with Arkansas on Dec. 22, but said he was going to make a final decision on Jan. 7. A grant-in-aid agreement is non-binding until an athlete enrolls.

The visit to Fayetteville convinced him Arkansas was the place to be.

“I had, pretty much, I would say the time of my life,” Grier said. “It's very fun, but more like a business trip. I'm coming here to accomplish goals, win championships and bowl games and stuff like that.

“Overall, the visit was real good and my family enjoyed it.”

Attending the Arkansas-Missouri basketball game was a highlight of the visit.

“The atmosphere was crazy [Wednesday] night,” he said.

Grier had 21 tackles in four games this season and suffered a hand injury.

He started 12 games and led the Bulls with 92 tackles and 9 tackles for loss in 2021, and contributed 3 sacks, 2 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles. Grier was named second-team All-American Athletic Conference that year.

He also earned second-team All-AAC honors in 2020 while playing in 8 games and recording 59 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

Grier, who signed with South Florida in 2018 out of Mays High School in Atlanta, has one season of eligibility remaining.