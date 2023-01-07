Sections
Gunfire near apartment complex kills 1

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:36 a.m.

Little Rock police late Friday were investigating a shooting that left a man dead near an apartment complex in the city's Otter Creek neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 9400 block of Stagecoach Road and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound who died at the scene, police spokesman Mark Edwards said, expanding on information tweeted by the department at 8:30 p.m.

The city's police dispatch log shows a report of a shooting at 9400 Stagecoach Road, the address of the ReNew Otter Creek apartments, at 6:41 p.m.

Print Headline: Gunfire near apartment complex kills 1

