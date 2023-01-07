Heart-N-Hands homemakers meet

The Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club met recently at the Pursuit Church in White Hall for their monthly meeting and Christmas party.

Delores Kelley, club president, announced that the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Christmas Council would be Dec. 13 at the Pursuit Church. Participants in the gift or ornament exchange were asked to bring a $5 item, according to a news release.

Money or canned goods will be collected for the four food pantries that the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council help support. Members stuffed teaching dolls for the Arkansas Children's Hospital Festival of Stars, which was to be held Dec. 9. They also brought throw blankets for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to be delivered also on Dec. 9.

Nancy Rosen, special community service chairman, reported that she and Margaret Thomas delivered 20 bottles of baby lotion to Hope of the Delta and were given a tour of the facility. She thanked the club for bringing the hooded towels to the meeting and requested that the club bring unscented baby wipes to the January meeting for Hope of the Delta.

Cathy Lewis reminded everyone to bring small bags of chips for the Transformation Project to the January meeting.

"The Christmas party was enjoyed by all," a spokesman said. "The club was treated to a pizza party. Members enjoyed a candy exchange as well as having a 'Dirty Santa' gift exchange."