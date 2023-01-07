DEAR HELOISE: I don't have a "one tip fits all" for servers, so I decide on the spot. Food servers have always been known for making low wages and surviving just on tips. If I get good service, I tip them well. With all the "Help Wanted" signs on doors and windows, and the few workers inside, I sometimes tip 20% or more to those willing to work. Many deserve it.

If I get poor service, I give a poor tip, just as I always have. I also continue to tip hairdressers, but with a flat amount each time. As for the tip jar, when you place your order at the counter, get your own food, or the only service you get is your plate being brought to you, I don't tip. I feel it is a guilt jar.

I agree that the company should provide a good wage, but they may be struggling just to keep their business. Or they may be tightwads, so I base my decision on the person helping me.

I don't think it's about right or wrong, more a decision meant to be made at the moment. To me, I see it as a thank you for being there and giving me service. I feel that way about every person willing to work today. They are to be commended.

-- Betty Schnell,

Upland, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: As my mother aged and wasn't really in need of anything, it was difficult to find a Christmas present for her. So, for the last couple years of her life, I got her what turned out to be a great gift: I bought her cards for all the kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for birthdays; weddings anniversaries; and any other special occasion happening that year.

I also bought a small plastic box, got a set of dividers, and marked them with the 12 months. On the divider for each month, I entered the date of the occasion and the name of the person for which events are happening that month. Add a book or two of stamps, and she was all set for the year to be able to remember everyone's special occasions.

-- Connie Egenrieder,

Middletown, Pa.

DEAR HELOISE: When persimmon season comes around, I'm always on the search for persimmons to make cookies. This year, I met a new friend who said that I could come get persimmons, but I had to pick them. I was able to get an abundance of persimmons.

I freeze the persimmons to make them easier to pulp. This year, I tried something new to get the pulp out. I took the frozen persimmons and used a potato peeler to remove the skin. This made it so much easier, and I didn't lose as much of the meat of the persimmon.

I now have enough pulp to make it through until next year's persimmon season.

-- Patty L.,

Bakersfield, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: Regarding the reader's letter about using an electric heating pad in her bed: Although they are great for heating a cold bed, most experts say people should turn electric blankets and heating pads off before going to sleep.

-- E. Hoffman,

Rancho Palos Verdes,

Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: In response to the lady about tea pot cleaning, she could try denture tablets.

-- K.J. Butler, San Antonio

