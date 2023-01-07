Hogs' staff, chance to develop impresses Walcott

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and his coaching staff as well as the opportunity to develop stood out during Baylor safety transfer Alfahiym Walcott’s official visit that ended Friday afternoon.

“Everybody is great people,” Walcott said. “It's amazing. The community here is a tight-knit community. That's what I'm looking for in a school. I feel like this is a school where I could develop. I only have one more year, so I could be able to develop around a group of coaches that can help me to the next level. That's what I'm looking for in a school.

“The head coach and all the coaches here are showing a lot of love and I really appreciate it. That's what I'm looking for in a school.”

Walcott, 6-2, 219 pounds, played this season as a senior and had 82 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 1 interception.

As a junior, he started 8 of 12 games and had 30 tackles. He recorded the longest interception return for a touchdown in Sugar Bowl history with a 96-yard score.

The return for a touchdown is the second longest in program history.

He was teammates with new Arkansas cornerback commitment Lorando Johnson this season.

Razorbacks co-defensive coordinators Travis Williams and Marcus Woodson made a quick impression on Walcott.

“Ever since they called me, I knew Arkansas was a place I wanted to visit,” Walcott said. “They went in-depth about how they could help me, get to the next level and develop as a person first and then an athlete. That's what caught my eye.”

He loved the energy the coaching staff showed during his visit.

“The new coaching staff, they bring a lot of energy and that's what I'm looking for,” he said. “I'm an energy type of guy and that's what I want to bring to this team in the back end.”

Walcott announced his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 29 as a graduate. He visited Texas A&M before arriving in Fayetteville and said he would visit Florida after his Arkansas trip.

He had 116 tackles, 3 sacks, 13 pass deflections, 12 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles in 3 seasons in Waco, Texas.

Walcott was an ESPN 3-star prospect and the No. 15 cornerback in the nation when he signed with Baylor in the 2020 recruiting class out of Butler Community College in Kansas.

He chose the Bears over Auburn, SMU and other schools. Walcott played at Laney High School in Wilmington, N.C., prior to junior college.

Being a bigger safety, Walcott likes impose his will on offensive players.

“I'm a guy that brings physicality,” Walcott said. “I love being physical. That's what I'm about. Then I'm a guy that's going to bring that leadership role.

“I don't expect mediocrity. If I come in, that is what I expect of us as a team.”

It appears he will announce his next school early next week.

"As soon as I get back home, so probably Monday or Tuesday,” he said.