High school basketball scores

Friday's scores
Boys
6A-CENTRAL
Jonesboro 55, Bryant 36
Cabot 60, Little Rock Southwest 42
Conway 53, North Little Rock 45
6A-WEST
Fort Smith Northside 56, Fayetteville 55
Bentonville West 65, Springdale 62
5A-CENTRAL
Little Rock Parkview 72, Jacksonville 69
Maumelle 65, Sylvan Hills 55
5A-EAST
Marion 48, West Memphis 38
Nettleton 68, Greene Co. Tech 64
Searcy 65, Paragould 63
5A-SOUTH
Sheridan 60, El Dorado 47
Hot Springs 71, Benton 60
Lake Hamilton 72, Hot Springs Lakeside 51
Pine Bluff 66, White Hall 61
5A-WEST
Harrison 54, Alma 46
Siloam Springs 64, Mountain Home 51
Russellville 50, Greenwood 37
4A-1
Huntsville 58, Pea Ridge 43
Shiloh Christian 41, Prairie Grove 40
4A-5
Little Rock Christian 59, Lonoke 49
4A-7
Arkadelphia 74, De Queen 46
Ashdown 57, Nashville 50
4A-8
Mills 67, Hamburg 58
Watson Chapel 71, Crossett 31
3A-1
Bergman 75, Lincoln 49
West Fork 70, Valley Springs 63
3A-2
Melbourne 62, Hoxie 37
Newport 50, Tuckerman 43
3A-3
Gosnell 69, Harrisburg 53
Manila 60, Corning 33
3A-4
Cedarville 63, Cossatot River 62
Paris 65, Booneville 51
3A-5
Central Ark. Christian 68, Mayflower 47
3A-6
Harding Academy 58, Pangburn 42
Riverview 65, Rose Bud 51
3A-7
Benton Harmony Grove 54, Bismarck 42
Jessieville 62, Centerpoint 58
3A-8
Dumas 51, Drew Central 36
2A-1
Greenland 52, Cotter 27
Yellville-Summit 64, Life Way Christian 33
2A-2
Izard County 66, Quitman 57
Sloan-Hendrix 74, White Co. Central 32
2A-7
Horatio 61, Foreman 58
1A-1W
County Line 52, The New School 30
Shirley 67, Viola 48
1A-3
Mammoth Spring 64, Armorel 39
Marked Tree 51, Maynard 35
1A-5
Marvell 74, Scott Charter 43
1A-7
Bradley 45, Kirby 37
1A-8
Dermott 70, Emerson 43
Nevada 73, Friendship Aspire 25
Nonconference
Okla. Schoof for the Deaf 62, Ark. School for the Deaf 31
Wonderview 72, Concord 49
Girls
6A-CENTRAL
Bryant 54, Jonesboro 48
Cabot 52, Little Rock Southwest 29
Conway 65, North Little Rock 61
6A-WEST
Fort Smith Northside 60, Fayetteville 44
Springdale 59, Bentonville West 51
5A-CENTRAL
Vilonia 56, Little Rock Christian 39
Sylvan Hills 52, Maumelle 42
5A-EAST
West Memphis 58, Marion 43
Nettleton 37, Greene Co. Tech 27
5A-SOUTH
Sheridan 61, El Dorado 60
Benton 71, Hot Springs 42
Hot Springs Lakeside 35, Lake Hamilton 34
5A-WEST
Greenwood 77, Russellville 42
4A-1
Farmington 81, Gravette 51
Huntsville 50, Pea Ridge 47
Prairie Grove 50, Shiloh Christian 33
4A-3
Southside Batesville 37, Brookland 34
4A-8
Hamburg 46, Mills 41
Star City 72, Monticello 21
Watson Chapel 59, Crossett 26
3A-2
Salem 62, Mountain View 48
Tuckerman 59, Newport 35
3A-4
Cossatot River 55, Cedarville 29
Booneville 63, Paris 30
3A-5
Lamar 52, Atkins 41
Mayflower 60, Central Ark. Christian 38
3A-6
Helena-West Helena 72, LISA Academy North 12
Riverview 50, Rose Bud 39
3A-7
Genoa Central 53, Prescott 39
3A-8
Lake Village 66, Dollarway 41
2A-1
Cotter 39, Greenland 32
Yellville-Summit 61, Life Way Christian 26
2A-2
Quitman 71, Izard County 47
Mount Vernon-Enola 58, South Side Bee Branch 30
Sloan-Hendrix 52, White Co. Central 33
2A-5
Conway Christian 60, Jacksonville Lighthouse 10
1A-1E
Lead Hill 49, Deer 45
1A-2
Viola 57, Shirley 27
1A-3
Mammoth Spring 65, Armorel 23
Marked Tree 53, Maynard 38
1A-7
Kirby 46, Bradley 34
1A-8
Dermott 64, Emerson 43
Nonconference
Ark. School for the Deaf 48, Okla. School for the Deaf 13
Wonderview 65, Concord 55