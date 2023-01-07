Sections
High school basketball scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Friday's scores

Boys

6A-CENTRAL

Jonesboro 55, Bryant 36

Cabot 60, Little Rock Southwest 42

Conway 53, North Little Rock 45

6A-WEST

Fort Smith Northside 56, Fayetteville 55

Bentonville West 65, Springdale 62

5A-CENTRAL

Little Rock Parkview 72, Jacksonville 69

Maumelle 65, Sylvan Hills 55

5A-EAST

Marion 48, West Memphis 38

Nettleton 68, Greene Co. Tech 64

Searcy 65, Paragould 63

5A-SOUTH

Sheridan 60, El Dorado 47

Hot Springs 71, Benton 60

Lake Hamilton 72, Hot Springs Lakeside 51

Pine Bluff 66, White Hall 61

5A-WEST

Harrison 54, Alma 46

Siloam Springs 64, Mountain Home 51

Russellville 50, Greenwood 37

4A-1

Huntsville 58, Pea Ridge 43

Shiloh Christian 41, Prairie Grove 40

4A-5

Little Rock Christian 59, Lonoke 49

4A-7

Arkadelphia 74, De Queen 46

Ashdown 57, Nashville 50

4A-8

Mills 67, Hamburg 58

Watson Chapel 71, Crossett 31

3A-1

Bergman 75, Lincoln 49

West Fork 70, Valley Springs 63

3A-2

Melbourne 62, Hoxie 37

Newport 50, Tuckerman 43

3A-3

Gosnell 69, Harrisburg 53

Manila 60, Corning 33

3A-4

Cedarville 63, Cossatot River 62

Paris 65, Booneville 51

3A-5

Central Ark. Christian 68, Mayflower 47

3A-6

Harding Academy 58, Pangburn 42

Riverview 65, Rose Bud 51

3A-7

Benton Harmony Grove 54, Bismarck 42

Jessieville 62, Centerpoint 58

3A-8

Dumas 51, Drew Central 36

2A-1

Greenland 52, Cotter 27

Yellville-Summit 64, Life Way Christian 33

2A-2

Izard County 66, Quitman 57

Sloan-Hendrix 74, White Co. Central 32

2A-7

Horatio 61, Foreman 58

1A-1W

County Line 52, The New School 30

Shirley 67, Viola 48

1A-3

Mammoth Spring 64, Armorel 39

Marked Tree 51, Maynard 35

1A-5

Marvell 74, Scott Charter 43

1A-7

Bradley 45, Kirby 37

1A-8

Dermott 70, Emerson 43

Nevada 73, Friendship Aspire 25

Nonconference

Okla. Schoof for the Deaf 62, Ark. School for the Deaf 31

Wonderview 72, Concord 49

Girls

6A-CENTRAL

Bryant 54, Jonesboro 48

Cabot 52, Little Rock Southwest 29

Conway 65, North Little Rock 61

6A-WEST

Fort Smith Northside 60, Fayetteville 44

Springdale 59, Bentonville West 51

5A-CENTRAL

Vilonia 56, Little Rock Christian 39

Sylvan Hills 52, Maumelle 42

5A-EAST

West Memphis 58, Marion 43

Nettleton 37, Greene Co. Tech 27

5A-SOUTH

Sheridan 61, El Dorado 60

Benton 71, Hot Springs 42

Hot Springs Lakeside 35, Lake Hamilton 34

5A-WEST

Greenwood 77, Russellville 42

4A-1

Farmington 81, Gravette 51

Huntsville 50, Pea Ridge 47

Prairie Grove 50, Shiloh Christian 33

4A-3

Southside Batesville 37, Brookland 34

4A-8

Hamburg 46, Mills 41

Star City 72, Monticello 21

Watson Chapel 59, Crossett 26

3A-2

Salem 62, Mountain View 48

Tuckerman 59, Newport 35

3A-4

Cossatot River 55, Cedarville 29

Booneville 63, Paris 30

3A-5

Lamar 52, Atkins 41

Mayflower 60, Central Ark. Christian 38

3A-6

Helena-West Helena 72, LISA Academy North 12

Riverview 50, Rose Bud 39

3A-7

Genoa Central 53, Prescott 39

3A-8

Lake Village 66, Dollarway 41

2A-1

Cotter 39, Greenland 32

Yellville-Summit 61, Life Way Christian 26

2A-2

Quitman 71, Izard County 47

Mount Vernon-Enola 58, South Side Bee Branch 30

Sloan-Hendrix 52, White Co. Central 33

2A-5

Conway Christian 60, Jacksonville Lighthouse 10

1A-1E

Lead Hill 49, Deer 45

1A-2

Viola 57, Shirley 27

1A-3

Mammoth Spring 65, Armorel 23

Marked Tree 53, Maynard 38

1A-7

Kirby 46, Bradley 34

1A-8

Dermott 64, Emerson 43

Nonconference

Ark. School for the Deaf 48, Okla. School for the Deaf 13

Wonderview 65, Concord 55

