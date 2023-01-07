High school basketball roundups

BOYS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 68, MAYFLOWER 47 Sam Maddox scored 22 points as Central Arkansas Christian (10-6, 4-0 3A-5) won its seventh straight. Lane Baxter and Grayson Wilson both had 12 points for the Mustangs.

IZARD COUNTY 66, QUITMAN 57 Wyatt Buchanan had 18 points as Izard County (8-9, 4-4 2A-2) evened its conference mark. Keaton Melton scored 15 points and Kasen Black had 12 points for the Cougars. Jude Everett chimed in with 11 points.

JONESBORO 55, BRYANT 36 Devarius Montgomery delivered with 20 points as Jonesboro (14-2, 2-0 6A-Central) held serve at home. Isaac Harrell had 14 points, and Deion Buford-Wesson connected for nine points for the Golden Hurricane.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 59, LONOKE 49 Landren Blocker and Jameel Wesley Jr. both scored 20 points as Little Rock Christian (12-6, 5-0 4A-5) took a tough road victory.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 72, JACKSONVILLE 69 Carson Backus erupted for 30 points as Parkview (9-8, 2-1 5A-Central) held on. Khylin Porchia had 14 points for the Patriots.

MAMMOTH SPRING 64, ARMOREL 39 Gavin Boddie's 20 points powered Mammoth Spring (15-12, 6-1 1A-3). Blake Rogers contributed 10 points for the Bears.

GIRLS

BENTON 71, HOT SPRINGS 42 Zayyah Bufford had 21 points for Benton (11-3, 4-0 5A-South), which built a 51-22 halftime lead before cruising. Presley Chism scored 20 points, and Madison McIntire tallied 15 points for the Lady Panthers. Alyssa Houston collected 10 points as well for Benton.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 60, JACKSONVILLE LIGHTHOUSE 10 Josie Williams led a huge surge with 15 points for Conway Christian (14-5, 7-0 2A-5). Mallory Mallone had 10 points and Kate Scroggins ended with eight points for the Lady Eagles.

FARMINGTON 81, GRAVETTE 51 Jenna Lawrence's 24 points sparked a huge game for Farmington (18-1, 4-0 4A-1). Marin Adams had 17 points, and Reese Shirey tallied 11 points for the Lady Cardinals, who led 38-23 at halftime. J'Myra London tacked on 10 points for Farmington.

HAMBURG 46, MILLS 41 Hamburg (13-3, 2-0 4A-8) outscored its opponents 19-14 in the final quarter to win its third game in a row and remain unbeaten in league play. Jordan Gregory ended with 29 points for Mills (4-13, 0-2).

MAMMOTH SPRING 65, ARMOREL 23 Brynn Washam and Adrianna Corbett both had 16 points in a rout for Mammoth Spring (19-3, 6-0 1A-3).

VIOLA 57, SHIRLEY 27 Cheyenne Newberry drilled six three-pointers and finished with 20 points as Viola (13-7, 5-2 1A-2) prevailed. Kailey Hallmark scored 12 points, all off three-point baskets, and Addison Shaddon had 11 points as the Lady Longhorns hit 14 three-pointers in the game. Addie Overturff had 13 points for Shirley (8-12, 4-4).

WONDERVIEW 65, CONCORD 55 Layla Terry had 18 points, and both Abbi Baker and Madison Stovall cashed in with 13 points each as Wonderview (14-8) roared back from a halftime deficit to win. Riley Gottsponer added nine points for the Lady Daredevils, who trailed 33-24 at halftime. Kately Cornett scored 26 points, and Ashlyn Cossey had 18 points for Concord (14-10).

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

COTTER 70, MOUNTAIN HOME CHRISTIAN 57 Hudson Adams finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds to carry Cotter (9-12), which finally pulled away. Trace Ewing had 18 points, and David Roger ended with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Warriors. Jordan Woods led Mountain Home Christian with 20 points.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 60, MAUMELLE CHARTER 27 Kellen Robinson nearly outscored Maumelle Charter (3-12) himself by tossing in 27 points in a rout for Episcopal Collegiate (10-5). Elijah Mason added 10 points for the Wildcats.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 51, POTTSVILLE 32 Evan East and Dillon Dettmering both scored 10 points for Fountain Lake (12-3, 5-1 4A-4), which outscored their foes 28-13 in the second half. Colby Lambert and nine points, and Dedric Blocker recorded eight points for the Cobras.

HIGHLAND 74, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 45 Dylan Munroe continued his hot streak with 18 points to lead Highland (14-5, 3-3 4A-3) to its second consecutive victory. Noah Powell countered with 16 points, and Edmond Jones finished with 12 points for the Rebels. Lance Burris also got in on the act with 10 points, and both Cash Arnhart and Sean Parkerson Jr. ended with eight points.

MARIANNA 84, MARVELL 47 Jordan Williams dropped in 27 points in a 37-point beating for Marianna (9-5). Montrel Jones had 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Jamarie Anthony collected 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Trojans, who made eight three-pointers.

GIRLS

COTTER 70, MOUNTAIN HOME CHRISTIAN 14 Kylee Chastain and Emma Jones each had 10 points in a thrashing for Cotter (11-9). Morgan Zick finished with 8 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals, and Laney Dwyer tallied eight points and six rebounds for the Lady Warriors.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 63, MAUMELLE CHARTER 32 Ashauni Corley's 15 points catapulted Episcopal Collegiate (13-2) to a mercy-rule win. Laney Marsh had 14 points, and both Sophie Eble and Elois Moore had 10 points apiece for the Lady Wildcats, winners of seven in a row.