• Lucas Kunce, a 40-year-old Marine veteran, said "Missourians deserve a U.S. senator who will stand up for them, not run away," in his announcement to run against Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican seen in security footage running to evade Capitol rioters.

• Elijah Kouza, assistant manager of a convenience store in Livonia, Mich., said he expected to sell at least 100 lottery tickets ahead of the $940 million Mega Millions drawing because "when the big games get this high ... people that never play the lottery got to come in."

• Oyet Charles, chairman of the Union of Journalists of South Sudan, said if evidence is sufficient to detain six journalists in connection with airing footage of President Salva Kiir wetting himself "then let authorities expedite an administrative or legal process to address the issue ... in accordance with the law."

• Mark Wagner, a white Wisconsin Department of Justice agent, was ordered to stand trial on one count of second-degree reckless endangerment in the shooting an unarmed Black man during a traffic stop.

• Donna Heinel, a former University of Southern California athletics department official who accepted bribes in a nationwide college admissions scandal, was sentenced to six months in prison and two years of probation, and ordered to forfeit $160,000.

• Adriana Reyes, the mother of the teenager suspected of killing 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was arrested in Oklahoma City after she threatened to kill the man she lived with, according to a police report.

• Javier de Luis, an aeronautics lecturer whose sister was killed on the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max that crashed in March 2019, was appointed by the Federal Aviation Administration to a panel tasked with examining safety practices at Boeing.

• Michael Flynn, former national security adviser and retired Army lieutenant general, had his Twitter account reinstated.

• Richard Burr, a former U.S. senator for North Carolina, said he's "glad to have this matter in the rearview mirror as I begin my retirement from the Senate" after the Securities and Exchange Commission took no action against him, ending its probe into whether he and two family members sold off stocks based on confidential information Burr received about the pandemic.