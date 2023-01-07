Jobs up 223,000 as jobless rate falls





U.S. employers added a solid 223,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department said Friday, further evidence this week that the labor market -- albeit slowing -- remains healthy.

The advance followed a 256,000 gain in November, despite rapid interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and curb hiring in its fight against persistent inflation -- without landing the economy in a recession.

Last month, the U.S. unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5%, matching a 53-year low. And average hourly wage growth slowed sharply: It was up 4.6% in December from 12 months earlier, compared with a 4.8% annual increase in November and a recent peak of 5.6% in March, the Labor Department reported.

Over the past three months, job gains have averaged 247,000 -- a decent pace but well below 2022's monthly average of 375,000.

"If these trends continue, we can feel more and more confident that the strength of this labor market is sustainable," said Nick Bunker, head of economic research at the online job site Indeed's Hiring Lab. "The outlook for next year is uncertain, but many signs point toward a soft landing," rather than a feared recession.

Traders on Wall Street appeared encouraged by the jobs report's suggestion of milder pay growth. Stock prices rose sharply Friday after the data was released.

At the same time, December's hiring figures didn't necessarily make the Fed's path forward any clearer. The pace of job gains remains strong enough to keep lowering the unemployment rate, which, in turn, could keep pay growth high.

Lisa Cook, a member of the Fed's Board of Governors, said in a speech Friday that "inflation is far too high" and "of great concern," though she also noted that wage growth "has indeed started to decelerate."

Other recent data also points to a cooling economy: A measure of business activity in services, including finance, restaurants and transportation, contracted in December for the first time since 2020. A similar measure for manufacturing also shrank last month.

And a near-doubling of mortgage rates in the past year has sent home sales tumbling for 10 straight months.

Last month's job gains capped a second straight year of robust hiring during which the U.S. regained all 22 million jobs the nation lost to shutdowns early in the covid-19 pandemic.

Yet the rapid hiring and the hefty pay raises that often accompanied it likely contributed to the spike in prices that catapulted inflation to its highest level in 40 years during the summer, analysts say.

The picture for 2023 is much cloudier. Many economists foresee a recession in the second half of the year, a consequence of the Fed's succession of sharp rate increases. Central bank officials have projected that the increases will cause the unemployment rate to reach 4.6% by year's end.

"It's not that the Fed wants fewer jobs. What they want is lower wage growth, more because they're worried about persistent inflation," Randall Kroszner, a former Fed governor and now an economics professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, said on Bloomberg Television.

The data "may make it more likely that they go 25 basis points rather than 50 basis points" at the February and March meetings, he said.

Though the Fed's higher rates have begun to cool inflation from its summertime peak, the increases have also made mortgages, auto loans and other consumer and business borrowing more expensive.

For now at least, the pace of hiring is showing surprising resilience in the face of higher interest rates across the economy.

But while overall job openings remain high and layoffs low, there are growing pockets of weakness in the labor market, particularly in sectors such as technology and real estate.

Nondurable goods manufacturing, temporary-help services and information all shed workers in December, the Labor Department report showed.

Among industries, the largest job gains last month were in health care, which added 74,000 jobs. Leisure and hospitality -- a category including restaurants, hotels and entertainment -- gained 67,000 jobs.

Retailers added 9,000, with transportation and warehousing companies adding nearly 5,000. Construction companies added 28,000 -- a surprisingly large gain considering higher borrowing rates are dragging down residential and commercial real estate.





Many of the added jobs were part-time positions. The trend suggests that as inflation began to accelerate, some took second jobs to keep up with rising costs.

Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank, noted that the December jobs report showed that roughly 80% of people who found jobs last month took part-time work. That is likely one reason why wage growth has been slowing.

President Joe Biden suggested Friday that the continuing job gains were, in part, a reflection of his policies, in which the U.S. government supplied vast aid during the pandemic to boost hiring and then added spending on infrastructure, computer chips, manufacturing and other areas to support business investment.

"It's a good time to be a worker in America," Biden said in a statement. "We still have work to do to bring down inflation."

Jared Bernstein, a top economic adviser to Biden, said the administration is still hoping for growth in inflation-adjusted wages.

"What's important to us is that families have the buying power through their paychecks to get ahead," Bernstein said.

Information for this report was contributed by Christopher Rugaber and Josh Boak of The Associated Press, and Reade Pickert of Bloomberg News (TNS).



