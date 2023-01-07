JRMC gets grant for screenings

Jefferson Regional Medical Center Foundation has received a grant for cancer screenings from the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas.

This is the second year the hospital foundation has received assistance from the Blue & You Foundation for cancer screenings, according to a news release.

The grant will be used for year two of JRMC's initiative to increase screenings for breast, lung and colorectal cancers in southeast Arkansas.

According to the release, early detection rates remain low and deaths from these three cancers in Arkansas, especially south Arkansas, are too high.

The first year of the program focused on establishing relationships with healthcare providers and the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership to incorporate cancer screenings into their daily patient work flow.

This year's grant money will be used to expand those projects, to improve the process for follow up care, and identify barriers that prevent patients from being screened in the first place.

