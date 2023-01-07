On judicial activism

In his dissent to the decision of the conservative majority of the Supreme Court to keep the Title 42 border block in place until it decides whether states can intervene to challenge a district court's decision to vacate Title 42 policy, Neil Gorsuch noted that the states wanting to intervene "do not seriously dispute that the public-health justification undergirding the Title 42 orders has lapsed." Rather, they contend only that because other policymakers have not solved the crises at their borders, the court should order the federal government to continue the covid-era Title 42 policy. He writes: "But the current border crisis is not a covid crisis. And courts should not be in the business of perpetuating administrative edicts designed for one emergency only because elected officials have failed to address a different emergency. We are a court of law, not policymakers of last resort."

It's been more than a week now since Gorsuch wrote. Why haven't the editorial writers of this paper, Bradley Gitz, Cal Thomas, Star Parker, and Michael Barone, et al., joined his protest against the egregious judicial activism of the conservative majority?

The silence demonstrates once more that whether judicial activism is good or bad depends solely on what ox is getting gored.

DARYL RICE

Little Rock

Health-care workers

Recently I spent five days at Baptist Health in Little Rock. My nurses, CNAs and other personnel were so great and kind.

They are understaffed; some come in not saying a lot and, being me, I asked about Christmas plans or family and anything to chat about, and they warmed up. I had several good friends by the time I left. Debbie the RN needs a special award or a raise; she was the charge nurse plus seeing patients in their rooms. Please be kind and remember they have other patients too. Pray with them if you can.

Keep the doctors, nurses and CNAs in your prayers all year long. Be kind. Smile. God bless.

ANN MATTHEWS

Maumelle

Lay off the bowl rants

I am so weary of seeing how Wally Hall rails against the number of bowl games there are.

So what if they are not well-attended? It's common knowledge that ESPN does not show many empty seats. So what?

Let's think about the great experience for these kids. They may get to travel to a city they have never been to. They receive memorable gifts they can show their kids, and they get a fun week-long experience that most will never experience again.

If the bowls do not make money, they discontinue them. The college-bowl landscape is littered with defunct bowls.

I enjoy tuning into some of these bowls. But not as much as the kids who get to participate do.

BARRY JACOBSEN

Hot Springs Village

Keep state beautiful

Rex Nelson wrote a great column Sunday and covered many things. I agreed with almost everything he said, but would like to give five stars to this part:

"I would like to see the Keep Arkansas Beautiful program be the best of its type in the country. We have a gorgeous place to call home, but we sure do like to trash it up. There should be dozens of new Keep Arkansas Beautiful chapters across the state with thousands of volunteers picking up trash, planting wildflowers and doing other things to improve quality of life for Arkansans.

"The things that strike me most as I travel Arkansas are the junk in yards and trash along the highways. Some days I just want to pull over to the side of the road and cry."

I would like to add that the Arkansas Department of Transportation must step up and spend more on trash pickup along the highways. It has cleared and improved many of the exit areas. Unfortunately, one result of this has been to expose the trash. U.S. 67-167 from Searcy to Little Rock is one of the trashiest. I loved when ArDOT completed Arkansas 13 around Searcy. It was beautiful with wildflowers, and shoulders wide enough for bicycles to travel. Along with Nelson's wishes for the New Year, we could have a beautiful, natural state.

On another note, I was sorry to see that Walter Hussman was retiring from the Democrat-Gazette. He has kept an honest paper of superior quality for Arkansans to read for many years while so many newspapers have fallen to partisan reporting. I was glad to see his daughter will be taking his place, for I believe she has learned from the best and will carry that tradition forward.

FRANCES CLARK

Searcy