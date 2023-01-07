Lincoln pastor sees future in young people he calls ‘students’

The pathway for Adam Tarleton to become the new senior pastor at Lincoln First Baptist Church started at a young age.

He's the son of a preacher, the Rev. Ed Tarleton (pronounced TARL-ton), and he "grew up in the church." He said he has been involved in some kind of church ministry and mission work since the summer of 2003 before his junior year of high school.

A tenet of the Baptist faith is that members are not baptized until they profess their faith in Jesus Christ, also called "being saved." There then follows a baptism ceremony by full immersion.

Tarleton was saved in 2003 and, although he didn't know it at the time, he now sees that was "the beginning of God preparing me for the ministry."

Tarleton graduated in 2005 from Hinkson Christian Academy in Moscow, Russia, which is where his father was serving at the time and where he met his wife, Sarah.

His resume shows that in 2009, he earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Union University in Jackson, Tenn., and then a Master's of Divinity in 2016 from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth. He was ordained into the ministry May 2016 in Normandale Baptist Church in Fort Worth.

After graduating college, he worked as a church intern and interim youth minister in Humboldt, Tenn., and as a student pastor in Weatherford, Texas. During his seminary years, he worked as a grader for several professors, with his wife as resident directors of a men's dorm, and as a communications team member, during which he learned the technical ropes of a church service, including audio, video and media production in general.

After his 2016 ordination, Tarleton served as a student pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Camden, Ark., until 2021. There, his main work was in student ministry, as it had been in many of his previous posts.

Tarleton said he realized youth were referred to as "kids" and "young adults," neither of which he found comfortable, so he began calling them students.

"Their faith is their own," Tarleton said, noting students are asking questions they've never asked and wrestling with their understandings about their faith -- all things that students do, he said.

He said student ministry has been "watered down too much," and social media tends to "misinterpret the Word." Instead, his goal became to teach and preach openly and honestly, to stop and show students what it actually says" in the Bible.

It's "like a lightbulb moment" for many of them, he said.

After five years in Camden, he and Sarah made the decision to move themselves and their children to Pyeongtaek, South Korea, to do missionary work, which is central to the Great Commission, according to the Washington Madison Baptist Association constitution.

The Great Commission for Baptists is based on Matthew 28: 18-20, which directs members to "Go therefore and make disciples of all nations ..." (from the Revised Standard Version translation of the Holy Bible).

They moved to South Korea in spring 2021 and were part of Songtan Central Baptist Church, a ministry that, according to his resume, reaches Osan Air Force Base, Camp Humphreys and other English-speaking expats living in and near the city.

Tarleton was one of two English-speaking pastors, and he preached, led or co-led several small groups and worked with Korean ministers, training them in the mores and practices of the Baptist faith.

Tarleton said South Korea had one of the toughest shutdown protocols for covid-19 and, after nine months there, they found their work and lives were made hard by that along with other factors. He and Sarah spent a week in January 2022 fasting and praying, and they were led to the decision it was best for them and their children to return to the States.

He said they moved in February 2022 to Springfield, Mo., to stay with some of Sarah's family, and it was during that time he applied to Lincoln FBC. Sarah's parents had recently moved from Little Rock to Fayetteville, which prompted him to look for positions in Northwest Arkansas.

When he interviewed for the senior pastor position with Lincoln FBC, he said one of the interviewers told him FBC would be a good place for him and his family to heal from two international moves in less than a year and four months of living in other people's homes. The match was made, and Tarleton started as senior pastor on July 1, 2022.

He and his family live in Prairie Grove where they are minutes away from Sarah's parents. They have four children through birth and adoption: Luc, Gia, James and Emily, all students in the Lincoln School District.

Tarleton spoke enthusiastically about FBC's future and what the church is doing to serve students and adults.

He showed off the church's Ga-Ga Ball Pit, which he characterized as a combination of handball and dodgeball using a soft, bouncy ball. He said it's hard to keep students out of the pit. The church has a game room for students, which includes a pool table, video gaming equipment and chairs, and other games and activities.

He said G-Force classes are popular with students, a name still used even though the curriculum on which it was originally based is no longer used.

Tarleton said he recently completed preaching from and about the Book of James. James talks about how good works and good lives come as a result of being saved, not the opposite.

Otherwise, Tarleton said, people deal with the anxiety of "have I done enough?" He said when people approach their faith from this direction, they "feel a sense of security that if they fail, it's forgiven."

Tarleton said his approach to ministry is one of open and honest relationships.

"Most people come to faith after seeing someone they respect live in faith," he said, adding they then come to "recognize their faith doesn't protect them from hard times but guides them through them."