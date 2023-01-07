LIVE UPDATES: No. 13 Arkansas at No. 22 Auburn

2:49, 1H - Auburn 31, Arkansas 24

The Razorbacks, defensively, had been doing a great job forcing the Tigers into some turnovers and tough shots, then they gave up a wide open corner three to set the score at the final media timeout of the half.

Makhi Mitchell has been pretty good tonight. He has 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks and 3 missed free throws, including one that only hit the backboard.

Ricky Council leads the Razorbacks with nine points. Arkansas has done fairly well without Anthony Black and Devo Davis for much of the half.

Jalen Graham and Joseph Pinion have been OK in their minutes so far.

7:58, 1H - Auburn 26, Arkansas 19

The Tigers are going to be at the line the rest of the first half if the Razorbacks cannot defend without fouling.

Auburn will shoot at least one free throw when play resumes after Kamani Johnson fouled Jaylin Williams on the perimeter. He was also whistled for a foul just a few moments ago.

Devo Davis and Anthony Black, too, have two fouls, bringing Joseph Pinion in off the bench to provide some minutes.

Ricky Council leads Arkansas with 7 points, and Wendell Green and Allen Flanigan have 10 and 8, respectively.

11:52, 1H - Auburn 18, Arkansas 14

Anthony Black is off to a good start tonight.

The freshman guard has 5 points and 2 assists to this point, and his latest assist went to Makhel Mitchell for a dunk in semi-transition. It is his third bucket since the start of December and first since Dec. 21.

Black has done a nice job being active in cutting to the rim against Auburn's zone defense. The Tigers had played three zone possessions this season prior to tonight, but that is what the Razorbacks will likely be seeing most of the night.

Wendell Green leads all scorers with nine points, and Arkansas native Allen Flanigan has five off the bench. Green will be at the line when play resumes after drawing a foul on Mitchell late in the shot clock.

15:57, 1H - Auburn 11, Arkansas 7

Wendell Green, coming off a 7-point game Wednesday in which he made just 2 of 12 looks from the floor, has already matched that total tonight.

He opened the game with a three from the top of the key, plus the foul. Devo Davis fouled him, then Green made the free throw.

Moments later, Green buried another three on Davis. Arkansas' junior guard is now on the bench with a pair of fouls and Kamani Johnson has entered.

Ricky Council has made a three and another shot inside the arc, and Anthony Black has a dunk for the Razorbacks. Arkansas ball out of the timeout.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Devo Davis, Ricky Council, Jordan Walsh and Makhi Mitchell

The Razorbacks enter tonight’s game off a home win over No. 20 Missouri on Wednesday. It moved them to 1-1 in SEC play ahead of their second road game in the league.

Council scored a game-high 25 points against the Tigers, including 21 in the second half. He is 8 of 22 shooting inside the arc in SEC play, and 3 of 12 from three-point range, so Arkansas would benefit greatly from an uptick in efficiency.

Mitchell, the team’s leader in blocked shots with 21, is No. 6 in SEC-only games in block rate, per KenPom, and No. 12 in defensive rebound rate and No. 2 in offensive rebound percentage. He blocked three shots in the conference opener at LSU and two on Wednesday vs. Missouri.

Black has not come off the floor through two SEC games. He has averaged 6.5 points, 5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3 turnovers and 1 steal per game, and is 5 of 15 from the floor against conference opponents.

Per KenPom data, Arkansas is fifth nationally in defensive efficiency, allowing 88.3 points per 100 possessions.

Auburn’s starters: Wendell Green, Johni Broome, Zep Jasper, Chris Moore and Jaylin Williams

Since getting off to an 8-0 start to the season, the Tigers have lost 3 of their last 6 games. Auburn’s losses have come to Memphis on a neutral floor, at USC and at Georgia.

The Tigers began SEC play with a home win over Florida before falling to the Bulldogs 76-64 on Wednesday.

A couple of things to keep an eye on with Auburn: It is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in college basketball, per KenPom data. And it is a top-15 defensive team, as well, that blocks shots at a high rate.

Broome is the go-to guy, so to speak. He is averaging 13.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game this season, and is coming off a 22-point, 12-rebound game on Wednesday. The matchup between him and Mitchell will be fun to watch.

Green, who had 19 points in Arkansas’ thrilling overtime win in Fayetteville last season, had 7 points on 2 of 12 from the floor at Georgia. He is shooting 26.3% from deep this season.

KD Johnson, a former Georgia guard, has not scored in double figures since Dec. 10 against Memphis. He scored two points at Arkansas in 2022.

The Tigers own a 26-game home winning streak.