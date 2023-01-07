LR shooting kills juvenile, police say

A shooting in Little Rock late Thursday left one person dead, according to a tweet from police.

Officers about 11:20 p.m. responded to a hospital where a shooting victim had arrived, according to the tweet. The victim, a juvenile male, died of his injuries about the time police arrived.

On Friday, agency spokesman Mark Edwards could not provide further identifying information about the victim. He said more would be released when the deceased's next of kin had been properly notified.

Police determined the crime scene was in the 7700 block of Depriest Road, and an investigation was ongoing. No suspect had been publicly identified Friday afternoon.