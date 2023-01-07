Marion leans on defense during win

5A-EAST BOYS

MARION 48, WEST MEMPHIS 38

WEST MEMPHIS -- Marion's boys leaned on a stingy defense, limiting West Memphis to 11-of-46 shooting, to coast to a 48-38 victory Friday night at Lehr Arena.

The Patriots (11-5, 1-0 5A-East) won their fifth straight game this season by besting West Memphis (4-11, 0-1) for the ninth time in 10 games since 2018.

Marion's aggressive man-to-man defensive scheme helped the Patriots force 21 West Memphis turnovers.

"It might have been our second best defensive game this year other than probably Overton, Tennessee [a 68-46 victory]," Marion Coach David Clark said. "We want to build our program on defensive effort and intensity, and tonight was a really good example of that."

West Memphis scored the first three points, including a runner by senior guard Johnny Washington Jr., but Marion stiffened from there, not allowing the Blue Devils another field goal until the 1:39 mark of the second quarter, when Isaac Granger's layup trimmed Marion's lead to 19-9.

The Pats took control early by embarking on a 15-2 run which gave Marion a 15-5 lead after the first quarter. Marion took the lead for good on a Kayden Nesbitt free throw, while Donnie Cheers and David Brewer connected from long range.

Marion led by 24 points in the first half following two Cheers free throws, but West Memphis crept within 19-9 at halftime by scoring the final four points of the second.

At halftime, West Memphis was 2 of 16 from the floor with 11 turnovers.

Marion stayed on the gas in the third quarter, reinstating its 14-point lead when Lyndell Buckingham scored on a runner with 3:56 left in the third to force a West Memphis timeout.

The Patriots closed the third quarter with six straight points when Brewer split four free throws and Nesbitt came up with a steal near midcourt that led to a layup. They had a 31-13 lead after three quarters.

Marion took its largest lead (43-23) came with 3:50 remaining when Cheers scored on a layup. The Patriots closed the game out despite committing seven turnovers in the fourth quarter.

"We couldn't put the ball in the hole a lot of tonight, but that's where we dialed back in on defense," Clark said. "We have gone on this run lately by getting after teams on defense for four quarters, and that's why we won tonight."

Cheers led all scorers with 13 points, while White had 9 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Granger poured in 10 points for West Memphis, while Aidan Barber pumped in nine.

GIRLS

WEST MEMPHIS 58, MARION 43

West Memphis forced 15 Marion turnovers and limited the Lady Patriots to 16-of-47 shooting to pull away.

The Lady Blue Devils (11-3, 1-0 5A-East) led by 22 points in the third quarter. Marion fell to 3-10 and 0-1.

West Memphis senior post Clamisha Prackett recorded 14 points and 18 rebounds, including 10 offensive. Senior guard Janiyah Tucker had 14 points with seven assists, while Tyra Taylor added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Marion junior point guard Ny'Asia Jackson led all scorers with 19 points. Aaliyah Taylor hit for six and Alyse Holliman added four.