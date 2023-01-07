• Noah Schnapp, the 18-year-old actor known for playing Will Byers on the Netflix series "Stranger Things," has come out as gay. On Thursday, Schnapp posted an eight-second video on his TikTok account with the note: "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was, 'we know.'" Schnapp smiles into the camera and lip-syncs: "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious." Schnapp's TikTok coming-out video had more than 5.7 million likes and 257,000 comments as of late Thursday. NSYNC pop star Lance Bass, who is gay, was among the commenters, writing: "Welcome to the fam! Your welcome basket is in the mail."

• Reggaeton artist Bad Bunny addressed a viral video that shows him throwing a fan's phone after the person tries to take a selfie with him on the street. In a Monday tweet, Bad Bunny explained that he tossed the fan's phone due to "a lack of respect" and offered examples of what he would consider respectful fan interactions. "The person who comes up to me to greet me, tell me something or just meet me will always receive my attention and respect," the chart-topping artist tweeted in Spanish. "Those who come to put a d*** phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and treat it as such." The clip, seen in a tweet from donfelixSPM, depicts a crowd of people following the musician across a bridge. When one woman walks up next to Bad Bunny and holds her phone out in an attempt to take a selfie, he briefly smiles for the camera before throwing the fan's phone toward the body of water below. The fan watches the flying phone in shock, while another person remarks in Spanish, "Wow, seriously?" The video has amassed millions of views and sparked a debate as to whether Bad Bunny's actions were justified. Some have criticized Bad Bunny's behavior, while others have taken the vocalist's side, contending that the fan invaded his personal space. Fellow musician Lido Pimienta replied to Bad Bunny's tweet, saying she saw nothing wrong with how he handled the situation. Pimienta added that, if anything, the fan behaved badly by disturbing him.